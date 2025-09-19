 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20043881 Edited 19 September 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This new update addresses several important fixes and quality-of-life improvements for smoother experience.

Fixes

  • Improved load times — the game now loads faster when many cards are present on the board.

  • Transmutation Circle changes — sacrifices in the circle now work correctly.

  • Worker cards display — cards placed inside other cards now show properly after loading a save.

  • Tooltip stability — pop-up descriptions remain open as long as the cursor hovers over them.

  • Victory & Defeat screens — improved layout and formatting for better readability.

Improvements

  • Card positioning logic — identical card types now attempt to return to the same spots on the board where they were previously placed.

Thank you once again for playing, providing suggestions and letting us know about the issues!

Changed files in this update

