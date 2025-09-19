Hey everyone,

The V1.2.1 update for Terminus: Zombie Survivors is now live!

This update focuses on highly requested improvements to the companion system in the Last Escape DLC, along with bug fixes, performance improvements, and localization updates.

Survivors you escorted to the Terminus in the base game can now appear again in the DLC and be re-recruited. (Note: Because older save files did not store full companion data, this feature only applies to new playthroughs started after the update.)

Once recruited, companions can now freely move with the player both inside and outside of the Terminus.

Both recruited companions and survivors currently being escorted can now be freely controlled.

Survivors being escorted are now marked with an icon for easier identification.

Added a popup that notifies players when the companion limit is exceeded during quests, causing existing companions to be automatically dismissed.

Added a popup notification before the final quest if the main character is outside the Terminus or if companions remain outside.