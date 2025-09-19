Hey everyone,
The V1.2.1 update for Terminus: Zombie Survivors is now live!
This update focuses on highly requested improvements to the companion system in the Last Escape DLC, along with bug fixes, performance improvements, and localization updates.
DLC Improvements
Survivors you escorted to the Terminus in the base game can now appear again in the DLC and be re-recruited. (Note: Because older save files did not store full companion data, this feature only applies to new playthroughs started after the update.)
Once recruited, companions can now freely move with the player both inside and outside of the Terminus.
Both recruited companions and survivors currently being escorted can now be freely controlled.
Survivors being escorted are now marked with an icon for easier identification.
Added a popup that notifies players when the companion limit is exceeded during quests, causing existing companions to be automatically dismissed.
Added a popup notification before the final quest if the main character is outside the Terminus or if companions remain outside.
In the JOE quest, makeshift blankets can now be provided instead of regular blankets.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a crash that occurred when SARAH appeared at the end to assign a mission.
Fixed an issue where mannequins disappeared after being searched.
Fixed an issue where Terminus survivors disappeared after taking too much medicine.
Fixed an issue where DLC achievements were not saved to the profile after being completed.
Fixed a startup error on some Mac environments.
Performance
Improved stuttering that occurred when moving while carrying large numbers of items.
Localization
Corrected some translation errors and added missing text.
Your feedback is always a great help to us. We’ll keep working hard to deliver new content and improvements.
If you encounter issues or have suggestions, please let us know on Discord, the Steam Discussions, or by email at contact@longplay.kr.
Thank you!
Best,
In-geon
Longplay Studios
