19 September 2025 Build 20043729
Game has been updated to version 0.7.10.

  • Damage of the MP-133 reduced by 5.

  • Added the ability to choose a starting bonus (armor, backpack, or weapon) on Easy and Medium difficulties (only when playing solo).

  • Bot gear upgrade speed and difficulty increase are now tied to player progression (previously depended on match time).

  • Fixed a bug where character actions would trigger while typing in chat.

  • Improved lighting from muzzle flashes and explosions.

  • Adjusted bot respawns to avoid large clusters.

  • Equipment upgrades now have a cooldown (previously could be reused only after death).

  • Reduced the explosion radius of propane.

  • Fixed an awkward ledge in the center of the Outskirts map.

  • Fixed one of the errors that could cause a crash at the end of a match.

  • Fixed a bug where previously searched containers didn’t give experience for searching after loot was updated.

  • Bots now notice the player more slowly if they are outside their line of sight.

  • Bots can now miss with a small chance, which depends on difficulty.

