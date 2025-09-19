Game has been updated to version 0.7.10.

Changelog:

Damage of the MP-133 reduced by 5.

Added the ability to choose a starting bonus (armor, backpack, or weapon) on Easy and Medium difficulties (only when playing solo).

Bot gear upgrade speed and difficulty increase are now tied to player progression (previously depended on match time).

Fixed a bug where character actions would trigger while typing in chat.

Improved lighting from muzzle flashes and explosions.

Adjusted bot respawns to avoid large clusters.

Equipment upgrades now have a cooldown (previously could be reused only after death).

Reduced the explosion radius of propane.

Fixed an awkward ledge in the center of the Outskirts map.

Fixed one of the errors that could cause a crash at the end of a match.

Fixed a bug where previously searched containers didn’t give experience for searching after loot was updated.

Bots now notice the player more slowly if they are outside their line of sight.