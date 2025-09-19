Welcome to everyone checking out the game!

I’m pleased to announce that Pilgrim: Descent Protocol has launched into Early Access.

Day 1 arrives with update v0.4.0. Please feel free to check out the full patch notes below.

If you run into any bugs or issues please post them in the Community Forums.

0.4.0 PATCH NOTES

HIGHLIGHTS

Day/Night Cycle added

Colonies

Introduction changes

Sola adjustments

Inventory created/added

Additional NPCs

Purchase buildings

Hoverbike adjustments

New particle effects

Equipable armors

Store items

DAY/NIGHT CYCLE

Originally, the game was only set at night. The game has now been updated thematically and gameplay-wise to accommodate the change. The world now cycles through day and night. You can also use pods inside your colony or bases to change the time. Additional crawlers spawn at night.

COLONIES

There are now various POH Colonies located around the map. This update introduces the beginnings of colonies. Currently, there are a handful of NPCs, and special gear can be purchased at each colony.

INTRODUCTION CHANGES

A small change to the introduction accommodates the player beginning the game in a colony. The introduction sequence will be further expanded in the future.

SOLA ADJUSTMENTS

Sola has had slight adjustments to her personality and guidelines. Sola will also react in particular ways as you complete your mission to activate each relay.

INVENTORY

A basic inventory system has been added and will be expanded upon as development continues. Items can now be stored and collected, and armors can be equipped/unequipped.

ARMORS

You can now equip various armor on your Pilgrim! Equipping armor will affect your Oxygen, Jump, Health, and more. Armors can be found in chests or scattered across the environment. Each NPC colony also has a unique set of armor that can be purchased.

ADDITIONAL NPCs

Additional NPCs have been added throughout the world. Find them within colonies or while exploring!

PURCHASE BUILDINGS

You can now collect materials and use them to purchase buildings that will appear in your colony.

Currently, there are four buildings to choose from. Your colony can only support three buildings, so keep that in mind!

HOVERBIKE ADJUSTMENTS

The hoverbike is no longer granted by default. Hoverbikes can be purchased at other colonies or, if you build a Mechanic within your own colony, you can obtain one there.

NEW PARTICLE EFFECTS

Various particles have been added and tweaked, such as the firing particle, fog particles, and more.