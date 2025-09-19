New content:

* Level cap raised to 25.

* Seren Virelith quest line continues.

* Head to the Royal Garden Tavern to pick up a quest leading north of Valoris.

* Talents, crafting recipes, enchants, world drops, quests, and more.

Changes:

* Direct damage and heals from spells and abilities will usually be slightly randomized.

* Witch spell Elemental Destruction unlocks at level 10.

Issues fixed:

* Fixed bug where spells and abilities didn't scale enough after level 20.