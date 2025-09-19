New content:
* Level cap raised to 25.
* Seren Virelith quest line continues.
* Head to the Royal Garden Tavern to pick up a quest leading north of Valoris.
* Talents, crafting recipes, enchants, world drops, quests, and more.
Changes:
* Direct damage and heals from spells and abilities will usually be slightly randomized.
* Witch spell Elemental Destruction unlocks at level 10.
Issues fixed:
* Fixed bug where spells and abilities didn't scale enough after level 20.
v0.4.0
Update notes via Steam Community
