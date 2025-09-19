 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20043646
Update notes via Steam Community
New content:
* Level cap raised to 25.
* Seren Virelith quest line continues.
* Head to the Royal Garden Tavern to pick up a quest leading north of Valoris.
* Talents, crafting recipes, enchants, world drops, quests, and more.
Changes:
* Direct damage and heals from spells and abilities will usually be slightly randomized.
* Witch spell Elemental Destruction unlocks at level 10.
Issues fixed:
* Fixed bug where spells and abilities didn't scale enough after level 20.

