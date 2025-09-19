 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20043585 Edited 19 September 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing Parking Together!

Today, we've rolled out a small update (version 1.0.1) to address a bug you've reported.

What's Fixed

  • an issue with corrupted text on the Rankings screen.


The update should be applied automatically the next time you restart your Steam client.

We're always working to make your parking life as fun as possible. If you spot any other issues, please don't hesitate to let us know in the Bug Report thread on our Community Hub!

Thanks for your support, and happy parking!

The Parking Together! Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 3623331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link