Thanks for playing Parking Together!

Today, we've rolled out a small update (version 1.0.1) to address a bug you've reported.

What's Fixed

an issue with corrupted text on the Rankings screen.





The update should be applied automatically the next time you restart your Steam client.

We're always working to make your parking life as fun as possible. If you spot any other issues, please don't hesitate to let us know in the Bug Report thread on our Community Hub!

Thanks for your support, and happy parking!

The Parking Together! Team