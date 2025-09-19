Hi folks,

I'm excited to announce a major feature update!

You can now use the VideoGPX feature to ride along with your own or other cycling videos. The only requirement is that you also have the matching, synchronized GPX file for the video.

Additionally, you can now export your rides to TCX, CSV, and FIT formats for easy import into other fitness platforms.

Another highlight is the "SeeThrough" feature included within VideoGPX. This gives you the option to watch movies or series during your ride without losing sight of the route.

If anything isn't working as expected, please let me know in the discussion forums.

Happy training!