- Fixed an issue where hearts would not display properly when loading.
- Fixed an issue that caused the day not to progress.
- Fullscreen & Resolution options now work properly.
- UI improvements and fixes for a smoother experience.
Version 1.0.0.2 Update Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone! A new update is live. This patch fixes several issues and improves the overall experience:
