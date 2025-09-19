 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20043476 Edited 19 September 2025 – 07:19:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone! A new update is live. This patch fixes several issues and improves the overall experience:

  • Fixed an issue where hearts would not display properly when loading.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the day not to progress.
  • Fullscreen & Resolution options now work properly.
  • UI improvements and fixes for a smoother experience.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3427552
  • Loading history…
