 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20043408 Edited 19 September 2025 – 08:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. The starting time has been adjusted to noon;
2. A new tutorial for new players has been added;
3. New variant modifications for [Artillery Towers]:

- Grape Shell - Split shotgun shells;
- Gasoline Shell - Releases a large amount of solidified petroleum, which is more flammable and wilder;
- High Explosive Shell - An explosive shell with a force far beyond imagination;
- Magic Shell - A magic shell that can penetrate multiple enemies;

4. New variant modifications for [Ground Spike Traps]:

- Chain Spikes - Faster attack speed;
- Gasoline Groove - Releases solidified petroleum;
- Greedy Hand - Steals the gold from monsters;
- Arrow Ground Groove - Shoots a large number of arrows, of course from the ground;

[Fix]

1. Fixed the issue where the [artillery turret] explosion did not cause any damage;
2. Fixed the problem where the upgrade of traps did not change their appearance;

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3170561
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link