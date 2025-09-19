1. The starting time has been adjusted to noon;

2. A new tutorial for new players has been added;

3. New variant modifications for [Artillery Towers]: - Grape Shell - Split shotgun shells;

- Gasoline Shell - Releases a large amount of solidified petroleum, which is more flammable and wilder;

- High Explosive Shell - An explosive shell with a force far beyond imagination;

- Magic Shell - A magic shell that can penetrate multiple enemies;

4. New variant modifications for [Ground Spike Traps]: - Chain Spikes - Faster attack speed;

- Gasoline Groove - Releases solidified petroleum;

- Greedy Hand - Steals the gold from monsters;

- Arrow Ground Groove - Shoots a large number of arrows, of course from the ground;



[Fix] 1. Fixed the issue where the [artillery turret] explosion did not cause any damage;

2. Fixed the problem where the upgrade of traps did not change their appearance;

