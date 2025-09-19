1. The starting time has been adjusted to noon;- Grape Shell - Split shotgun shells;
2. A new tutorial for new players has been added;
3. New variant modifications for [Artillery Towers]:
- Gasoline Shell - Releases a large amount of solidified petroleum, which is more flammable and wilder;
- High Explosive Shell - An explosive shell with a force far beyond imagination;
- Magic Shell - A magic shell that can penetrate multiple enemies;
4. New variant modifications for [Ground Spike Traps]:- Chain Spikes - Faster attack speed;
- Gasoline Groove - Releases solidified petroleum;
- Greedy Hand - Steals the gold from monsters;
- Arrow Ground Groove - Shoots a large number of arrows, of course from the ground;
[Fix]1. Fixed the issue where the [artillery turret] explosion did not cause any damage;
2. Fixed the problem where the upgrade of traps did not change their appearance;
Changed files in this update