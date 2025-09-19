Features:

- New Map: Tower Island

Tower Island is a smaller map focused on larger underground areas, designed to be an option for those with smaller friend groups. Tower Island introduces a level of claustrophobia never seen before in Nuclear Nightmare. Additionally the lighting has been improved on this map with less fog in the day time. If requested I may consider changing this to be the case on all of the maps.

- New enemy: Slug Queen

The Slug Queen is a unkillable boss enemy similar to the Apex Predator except it has vision making it smarter than the Apex. Additionally the stun lasts a lot shorter, bullets and fire will slow down the enemy with a maximum down time of 3-4 seconds. It is better to avoid this enemy with stealth. The Slug Queen is exclusive to the Tower Island map. There is no option to disable this enemy because of how small Tower Island is (Open to changing this if requested and bringing to other maps such as Low Island)

- FSR Support: Runtime frame generation for all GPUs (Huge performance boosts)

Fixes + Improvements + Major Changes

All stun locks removed, enemies now run away after attacking the player

Stealth based enemies, all enemies now search and roam based on sight and sound, no enemies know your exact location and will only stalk your general location. They also now need a direct line of sight in order to see you.

Head bob significantly decreased on player camera

Hoodies overlapping with first person view fixed,

Water not causing deaths on Low Island,

New jumping animations

Lowered fog on The Forest map & Low island,

Lasers from trip mines sticking through walls fixed

Landscape flickering on Low island fixed (Specifically around Oil Plant)

Updated main menu graphics & animation

Crouching smoothly interpolates now instead of the sharp snap from before

Hover over the satellite icon to see number of levers and status of the satellite (on/off)

Shooting weapon camera shake effect + more realistic sound attention effects for gun shots

AI can now more accurately can track down vehicles

Footsteps lagging behind the player fixed

Slightly turned down monster footsteps

Glowsticks made dropable, if you pick a glowstick and then drop it using Q it will continue to stay lit

All enemies made distracted by flares but will ignore a flare over sight of a player

Lowered sniper recoil when hip firing

Changed item spawn probabilities to slightly favor other guns and ammo (too many revolvers)

Mp5 buffed

Attack music loop fixed and will only play during an attack rather than on sight

Player night vision adjusted to be slightly brighter and turn on in interiors no matter what time of day

Prompt to save world settings if name is empty

Issue with microphone UI disappearing when dying + made more intuitive

Removal of path tracing causing crashes on non rtx cards

Doors standing up right after being broken fixed

If interacting with a door at the same time as another player caused your arms to be permanently facing downwards fixed

Flare does not drop when selecting item with hotkeys fixed

Optimized level streaming to have a less noticeable stutter + now no longer waits for the render thread to complete before executing the game thread (should fix a specific crash related to this)

World setting hints, hover over the ? icon to see a full description of what each world setting option means/does

You can still hear footsteps of a dead person after dying from laser trip mine fixed

Invisible enemy bug fixed

Emoting, whistling, or pointing while as snowcat passenger fixed

No longer can spawn as a playable enemy in the water

Players not being able to control bodies when reinforced may happen when too many users respawned at once or when too many die at once fixed

Improved player models, not to be confused with the fully reworked ones for forest part II, this improvement gets rid of some weird stretching and hoodies not wrapping around player’s faces or hands correctly

Upgraded from UE5.4 to UE5.6, claims to improve performance overall, and fix certain crashes on AMD cards, as well as improving graphical fidelity at the same time Note: Because of this upgrade, Epic Games in UE5.6 has broken the server travel logic so temporarily we have a new replay system that will transfer the host and auto invite all Steam friends in the previous session to the new session. Epic has announced they are working on a fix so we assume that this will be out soon. The performance upgrades and crash fixes were more important to us than having back the old replay system which is why we stuck with 5.6. They claim to have reduced GPU and CPU usage by 20% as well.

Unable to stop emoting on client fixed

Grenade breaking the door sound heard across the map fixed

Snowcat exit event for all passengers when the driver disconnects

Issue with throwing multiple grenades at once during high ping fixed

Voice chat sliders not working in vehicles and spectator + Volume sliders not affecting 2d channels like radio and spectator chat fixed, voice chat sliders now maintain the volume you’ve set and will always apply it to the player no matter what. + No longer become unresponsive.

After being respawned your microphone would be turned off, despite having it turned on fixed

Can adjust self volume slider in snowmobile fixed

Voice chat volume not saving throughout the game fixed

Issue when stunning the apex immediately when he tries to get up from previous stun fixed

Issue fixing client not being able to exit snowmobile without holding e

Voice chat gain adjusting randomly fixed + Compressor removed (caused players to either sound too loud or too low)

Fixes to lumber yard pathing in The Forest

Enemies now spawn no matter what when evac is called equivalent to running nightmare or having day spawns on

Latency improved reduced bandwidth requirements (reduces desync in all situations)

Instantly hides player name tags once changing the setting

Can press the options button in the background when pressing start game fixed

Ban system uses backend Steam ids rather than usernames now

Soft lock while playing as playable enemy and in pause menu fixed