22 September 2025 Build 20043214 Edited 22 September 2025 – 02:59:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
バージョンが１．５になりました。オプション画面右下で確認できます。

・オプション画面にゲーム終了ボタンが追加されました。


The version has been updated to 1.5. You can check this in the bottom right of the options screen.

- An exit game button has been added to the options screen.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2926231
  • Loading history…
