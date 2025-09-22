バージョンが１．５になりました。オプション画面右下で確認できます。
・オプション画面にゲーム終了ボタンが追加されました。
The version has been updated to 1.5. You can check this in the bottom right of the options screen.
- An exit game button has been added to the options screen.
ver. 1.5 になりました。 Now it's version 1.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update