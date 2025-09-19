 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20043163 Edited 19 September 2025 – 06:46:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

To prepare for the upcoming balance adjustments and improvements, a survey will be conducted to gather feedback from our players.
Kindly share valuable feedback with the development team.

- Survey Period: September 19, 2025 (Fri) 06:00 - September 26, 2025 (Fri) 06:00 (UTC+0)
- Survey Link: forms.gle/35DXMC3q7PcCZ3s59

We sincerely appreciate the players' ongoing support of Grandchase and their valuable feedback provided to us.
We will strive to create the best experience possible.

Further balance adjustments for Iris will be applied together with the Awakening update on October 1st. Please look forward to these upcoming changes.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Windows savecancel Depot 985811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link