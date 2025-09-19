Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
To prepare for the upcoming balance adjustments and improvements, a survey will be conducted to gather feedback from our players.
Kindly share valuable feedback with the development team.
- Survey Period: September 19, 2025 (Fri) 06:00 - September 26, 2025 (Fri) 06:00 (UTC+0)
- Survey Link: forms.gle/35DXMC3q7PcCZ3s59
We sincerely appreciate the players' ongoing support of Grandchase and their valuable feedback provided to us.
We will strive to create the best experience possible.
Further balance adjustments for Iris will be applied together with the Awakening update on October 1st. Please look forward to these upcoming changes.
Thank you.
