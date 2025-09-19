Taking a vacation from my vacation to push vital bug fixes.

Added additional logs to help GMs track player items in mail, storages and dropping

Added support for items that cannot be mailed by the server

The player who defeats another player with a drop-on-death item will always have first pick of it now

Arena maps no longer mean that players who drop items on those maps don't have priority pick up to those drops for a fixed time

Fixed Simplified Chinese using the wrong flag to represent the language

Fixed a with updating character visuals on logging out

Fixed a bug that allowed players to be added to same team twice

Fixed an exploit with dropping and picking up mounts to reset cooldowns

Fixed inventory slots being cut off

Fixed HP and MP bar positions being 1-2 pixels off per bar on HUD