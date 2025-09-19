 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20043160
Update notes via Steam Community

Taking a vacation from my vacation to push vital bug fixes.

Features

  • Added support for items that cannot be mailed by the server

  • Added additional logs to help GMs track player items in mail, storages and dropping

Changes

  • Arena maps no longer mean that players who drop items on those maps don't have priority pick up to those drops for a fixed time

  • The player who defeats another player with a drop-on-death item will always have first pick of it now

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Simplified Chinese using the wrong flag to represent the language

  • Fixed a with updating character visuals on logging out

  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to be added to same team twice

  • Fixed an exploit with dropping and picking up mounts to reset cooldowns

  • Fixed inventory slots being cut off

  • Fixed HP and MP bar positions being 1-2 pixels off per bar on HUD

  • Fixed an error with account linking caused by exiting out the process mid-way through

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1674011
