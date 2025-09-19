Taking a vacation from my vacation to push vital bug fixes.
Features
Added support for items that cannot be mailed by the server
Added additional logs to help GMs track player items in mail, storages and dropping
Changes
Arena maps no longer mean that players who drop items on those maps don't have priority pick up to those drops for a fixed time
The player who defeats another player with a drop-on-death item will always have first pick of it now
Bug Fixes
Fixed Simplified Chinese using the wrong flag to represent the language
Fixed a with updating character visuals on logging out
Fixed a bug that allowed players to be added to same team twice
Fixed an exploit with dropping and picking up mounts to reset cooldowns
Fixed inventory slots being cut off
Fixed HP and MP bar positions being 1-2 pixels off per bar on HUD
Fixed an error with account linking caused by exiting out the process mid-way through
Changed files in this update