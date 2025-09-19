Hello everyone! This is the development team of “VIractal: World of Viractalia.”
Today, we’d like to share our plans for the major updates coming after the Early Access launch.
“VIractal: World of Viractalia” will continue to evolve step by step.
We want to build this game together with our players, so please look forward to what’s ahead!
Upcoming Major Updates
In this roadmap, we’ve prepared three large-scale updates.
October: Update #1 “Skyharmonia”
New stage “Stage 2,” themed around clouds and ice
Various feature updates
New character added
New memos
New cards for existing characters
New events
The mystical stage “Skyharmonia,” covered in clouds and ice, will be the setting for your next adventure.
With new characters and cards, the strategies at your disposal will expand even further!
November: Update #2 “Demon Lord’s Castle”
New stage “Stage 3,” set in fiery volcanoes and a dark castle
New character added
Introduction of new alchemy cards
New objects to expand strategic options
UI/UX improvements
New memos
New events
New items
The Demon Lord’s castle, standing in a land of molten lava, becomes the climactic stage.
Here, the final battle against the Demon Lord awaits!
New characters, objects, and items will broaden your playstyle, while UI improvements will make the game even smoother to enjoy.
December: Update #3 “????”
A mysterious new stage, “Stage ???”
First guest character (Ver.1) joins the game
New character added
New achievements
New memos
New events
Details remain a secret for now, but this stage will play a key role in unraveling the hero’s journey.
And for the first time, a guest character will appear — carrying a very familiar giant sword…!
From January and Beyond
Continuous addition of new characters
Guest Character Ver.2 scheduled to join
Even after the major updates, we’ll keep rolling out smaller updates, adding new characters and reflecting player feedback.
Once all planned content is complete, we aim to move toward the official release!
A Request to Our Players
Creating a single stage in “VIractal: World of Viractalia” requires building a huge number of events, and with the many random elements in the game, balancing and development take time.
Our team truly values your feedback and will continue adjusting the game’s balance and playability based on your voices.
To help us make the game even better, we’d love your support!
If you enjoyed the game, please consider leaving a Steam review or rating.
And if you have suggestions or requests, feel free to share them with us through the feedback form.
