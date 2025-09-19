 Skip to content
19 September 2025
Hello everyone! This is the development team of “VIractal: World of Viractalia.”
Today, we’d like to share our plans for the major updates coming after the Early Access launch.

“VIractal: World of Viractalia” will continue to evolve step by step.
We want to build this game together with our players, so please look forward to what’s ahead!

Upcoming Major Updates

In this roadmap, we’ve prepared three large-scale updates.

October: Update #1 “Skyharmonia”

  • New stage “Stage 2,” themed around clouds and ice

  • Various feature updates

  • New character added

  • New memos

  • New cards for existing characters

  • New events

The mystical stage “Skyharmonia,” covered in clouds and ice, will be the setting for your next adventure.
With new characters and cards, the strategies at your disposal will expand even further!

November: Update #2 “Demon Lord’s Castle”

  • New stage “Stage 3,” set in fiery volcanoes and a dark castle

  • New character added

  • Introduction of new alchemy cards

  • New objects to expand strategic options

  • UI/UX improvements

  • New memos

  • New events

  • New items

The Demon Lord’s castle, standing in a land of molten lava, becomes the climactic stage.
Here, the final battle against the Demon Lord awaits!
New characters, objects, and items will broaden your playstyle, while UI improvements will make the game even smoother to enjoy.

December: Update #3 “????”

  • A mysterious new stage, “Stage ???”

  • First guest character (Ver.1) joins the game

  • New character added

  • New achievements

  • New memos

  • New events

Details remain a secret for now, but this stage will play a key role in unraveling the hero’s journey.
And for the first time, a guest character will appear — carrying a very familiar giant sword…!

From January and Beyond

  • Continuous addition of new characters

  • Guest Character Ver.2 scheduled to join

Even after the major updates, we’ll keep rolling out smaller updates, adding new characters and reflecting player feedback.
Once all planned content is complete, we aim to move toward the official release!

A Request to Our Players

Creating a single stage in “VIractal: World of Viractalia” requires building a huge number of events, and with the many random elements in the game, balancing and development take time.
Our team truly values your feedback and will continue adjusting the game’s balance and playability based on your voices.

To help us make the game even better, we’d love your support!
If you enjoyed the game, please consider leaving a Steam review or rating.
And if you have suggestions or requests, feel free to share them with us through the feedback form.

