19 September 2025 Build 20043095 Edited 19 September 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The main change in this first major post-release update is a new user interface style based on player feedback.

Various minor fixes have also been made to improve gameplay.

Changed files in this update

