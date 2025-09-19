Greetings, Warlords!We will conduct maintenance updates during the following time:APAC: September 19, 0:00 - 15:00 (UTC+8).EU/AMS: September 18, 17:00 - September 19, 8:00 (UTC+1).The maintenance is expected to last for 15 hours. After the maintenance, we will distribute Bronze Coins *35000, Honor *1500, and Unit Medal *75 as compensation. Warlords, please arrange your playtime accordingly.For more details, please refer to the original announcement on the official website.