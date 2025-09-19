Greetings, Warlords!
We will conduct maintenance updates during the following time:
APAC: September 19, 0:00 - 15:00 (UTC+8).
EU/AMS: September 18, 17:00 - September 19, 8:00 (UTC+1).
The maintenance is expected to last for 15 hours. After the maintenance, we will distribute Bronze Coins *35000, Honor *1500, and Unit Medal *75 as compensation. Warlords, please arrange your playtime accordingly.
For more details, please refer to the original announcement on the official website.
https://www.conquerorsblade.com/en/news/1598/
[Sacrum Romanum] Season Events And Update Log
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
steamglobal Game Client Content Depot 835571
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update