“Desolate worlds” event

Pilots, the “Desolate worlds” event will be held in two stages. Each stage has 40 levels. Only the owners of a special Pass will be able to unlock all levels, but the first and every fifth level will be available to all pilots.

To get the reward, you need to unlock the desired level. In order to gain access to the next reward, you need to complete all the previous levels. You can join a stage at any time when the stage is available.

The event will last for three months. During the entire period, all pilots will be able to earn the special game currency in battle — Xenochips.

Xenochips can be obtained for completing any tasks as an additional reward.

Xenochips are added to the game for a limited time, and after the end of the event they will be withdrawn from the game and from the accounts of all pilots. Make sure to spend your Xenochips before the end of the event!

Xenochips can be spent on special rewards during the event.

Desolate worlds. Stage one. Special packs and rewards.

To get access to all rewards, pilots have to purchase the “Desolate worlds. Stage one” pass in the official project store.

Special pack “Desolate worlds. Stage one”

The pack includes:

Access to additional rewards in the “Desolate worlds. Stage one” event.

Upon receipt, the next level is immediately unlocked and all rewards of the unlocked levels are available.

7 days of premium license.

Special pack “Desolate worlds. Stage one (Deluxe edition)”

A special version of the “Desolate worlds. Stage one” event pass. The pass can be purchased in the official project store.

The pack includes:

Access to additional rewards in the “Desolate worlds. Stage one” event.

Upon receipt, the next 15 levels are immediately unlocked and all rewards of the unlocked levels are available.

30 days of premium license.

Access to three additional levels of the next stage of the “Desolate worlds” battle pass.

Stage one rewards

Level Reward (* — available with the pass) 1 New portrait “Odin (with one i)” 2 Colouring pattern “Vanaheimr forests”* 3 Special bonus: up to +50% credits experience in battle (valid for 15 battles)* 4 Colour “Yggdrasil branch”* 5 Sticker pack 6 Colouring pattern “Runic coating”* 7 Active module: Electromagnetic destabilizer* 8 New portrait “Sigrdrifa”* 9 Ellydium destroyer “Ze’Ta” parts* 10 New decor “Megalith” 11 1250000 pts. of free experience* 12 Large seed-chip pack* 13 Special part of the ship “Carolingian”* 14 Colouring pattern “Domain map”* 15 New taunt 16 Access to special contracts: allows up to 70 GS daily (access duration — 30 days)* 17 Sticker pack* 18 Colour “Jormungandr’s scales”* 19 Active module: Thermal destabilizer* 20 Colouring pattern “Magic amulet” 21 New decor “Valkyrie helmet”* 22 New portrait “Thorsen Bafforossa”* 23 Special bonus: up to +50% credits experience in battle (valid for 15 battles)* 24 New taunt* 25 Special part of the ship “Carolingian” 26 Colouring pattern “Draupnir”* 27 Active module: Kinetic destabilizer* 28 Resource pack* 29 Synthetic polycrystals* 30 Colour “Eternal fire” 31 New decor “Thor’s hammer” (with a special victory animation)* 32 Blueprint: Electromagnetic destabilizer 33 Rare earth metals pack* 34 New portrait “Freyrdottir” 35 Premium ship or resources of choice (available 24 hours in the game store)* 36 Blueprint: Thermal destabilizer 37 Special bonus: up to +50% credits experience in battle (valid for 30 battles)* 38 Blueprint: Kinetic destabilizer 39 Colouring pattern “Blacksmith’s skill”* 40 "Cyning" bundle: special part of the ship "Carolingian", "Talharpa" decor, "Cyning" title 41 Access to special packs that can be purchased in the store for xenochips

The bundles include:

Additional cell. A container with rare earth metals. Contains 10 Rare earth metals.

Additional cell. Free experience. Contains 25000 units of free experience.

Additional cell. Monocrystals. Contains 7 monocrystals.

Additional cell. Xenocrystals. Contains 7 xenocrystals.

Additional cell. Credits + 50%. Contains a 50% credit bonus for 24 hours.



Jericho rank 17 long-range frigate Carolingian

Carolingian-like ships were first spotted in 4624, when drone fleets attacked UMC convoys. In addition to standard interceptors and fighters, the insane artificial intelligence also used frigates of unknown design. It was these ships that caused significant damage, destroying transport escorts. Further inquiries to Jericho yielded no information, and the UMC command decided to study the new ships. During subsequent battles, enough samples were captured for the UMC engineers to recreate the long-range frigate, which they named Carolingian. Although it is only a copy, tests have shown significant similarities in combat parameters. The main difference is the increase in size due to the need to accommodate the larger onboard equipment.

With truly powerful weapons, the Carolingian also has features akin to suppression destroyers, making the frigate particularly dangerous in combat. Currently, all UMC mercenaries can apply to receive the new ship.

New modules by the “Atlas” Weapon Factories

“Atlas” is a new corporation that recently entered the weapons market. The line of exclusive arms it presented has shown itself perfectly in battle, having different capabilities from the standard weapon modifications. There is some reason to believe that the corporation uses mostly basic civilian components to assemble the weapons, achieving high performance with a few high-tech parts. Some speculate about the corporation’s connection to a civilian company that existed on Earth at the time of the Invasion. Since the fate of Earth is not fully known at this point, there can be no evidence of such a connection.

The new battle pass “Desolate worlds” has three brand-new modules for you:

“Electromagnetic destabilizer” CPU modifier increases critical chance and upon activation lowers the hull resistance to electromagnetic damage for the selected enemy ship.

“Thermal destabilizer” CPU modifier increases critical chance and upon activation lowers the hull resistance to thermal damage for the selected enemy ship.

“Kinetic destabilizer” CPU modifier increases critical chance and upon activation lowers the hull resistance to kinetic damage for the selected enemy ship.

“Way of Good” marathon

Pilots! As part of a temporary experiment, we are launching a new weekly marathon where you will be able to make use of your low-rank ships in exchange for valuable rewards!

Each day of the week, you will be randomly given one of the assignments from the general list. Once you complete all 7 assignments, you will receive the final marathon reward. If you don’t manage to complete the assignments, your progress will be reset at the beginning of the next marathon week.

All assignments, except for the overall marathon progress assignment, have one common condition:

All slots must have a ship no higher than rank 5 inclusive.

Marathon assignments:

Restore 350 000 hull/shield by using the “Protector” torpedo in “PVP Arena” mode.

Reward — 5 Metal blanks Protect 75 allies by destroying an attacking enemy in team battle or mission.

Reward — 1 Resonating crystal Restore 350 000 hull/shield by using Combat drones in “PVP Arena” mode.

Reward — 5 Pure silicon Apply 750 buffs by using the Coating Polarizer in “PVP Arena” mode.

Reward — 1 Resonating charge Destroy 25 enemies attacking an ally carrying a bomb in “Detonation” mode (the bomb must remain in the carrier's possession at the time of destruction).

Reward — 5 Graphite plates Earn 5 “NOT TODAY!” medals.

Reward — 1 Resonating slug Apply 650 buffs by using the Reserve energy circuits in “PVP Arena” mode.

Reward — 5 Processing chips Complete all marathon assignments.

Reward — 7 types of missiles, one of each: Anomaly torpedo

Missile with a chemical container

“Attractor” missile

“Radiation fog” missile

Repair rocket

Inhibitor missile

Death star

We hope this marathon will add variety to your gaming sessions and allow you to return to the world of low-rank technology. We look forward to your feedback!

Corporations’ rage

Pilots! It has come to our attention that new rewards have appeared in a number of locations of the “Conquest” mode:

Persei-8 parts

Southern portal — 1000 parts

Bashe parts

Control Post — 1000 parts

Helios parts

North West portal — 2000 parts

Psiloi parts

Terminal D — 2000 parts

Cor Vulnus parts

Devil’s Jaw — 2000 parts

Shrike parts

Dreadnought Debris — 1000 parts

Seeress parts

Processing rig — 1000 parts

Pilum parts

Threshold — 1000 parts

The following rewards are no longer available:

Hellas parts

Bark-2 parts

Salamander parts

Baphomet parts

Albireo parts

Gungnir parts

Marten parts

Hammerhead parts

Changes in trading system from September 19

Parts of the following ships have been temporarily removed from the system of trading between players:

Special part of the ship Bark-2

Special part of the ship Salamander

Special part of the ship Hadrian

Special part of the ship Seeress

Special part of the ship Confessor

Special part of the ship Irbis

Special part of the ship Kusargama

Special part of the ship Albireo

Emperor parts

Salyut-ST parts

Raven parts

Marten parts

Hammerhead parts

Zhen parts

Spike parts

Spiral parts

Endeavour parts

Parts of the following ships have been temporarily added to the system of trading between players:

Special part of the ship Amber

Special part of the ship Cinquedea

Special part of the ship MPRS Hellas

Special part of the ship Drag'thir

Special part of the ship Manul

Special part of the ship Baphomet

Special part of the ship Helicon

Special part of the ship Typhon

Special part of the ship Protazan

Special part of the ship Relic

Scylla parts

Tornado parts

Gungnir parts

Custodian parts

Project 1011 parts

New temporary packs in the in-game store!

Pilots! From September 19, you will find new offers in the in-game store.

The following bundles are available for purchase in the store for galactic standards:

Leap into the abyss 1

“Connie Pine” portrait

“Find yourself a girlfriend!” taunt

“Single spiral” paint

“Foundation leader” title

“Last phase” decor

50% bonus to credits for 30 battles.

Leap into the abyss 2

“Tori Packer” portrait

“The losers faction doesn't participate in the war!” taunt

“Horn covering” paint

“Enclave pilot” title

“Polabris” decor

50% bonus to experience for 30 battles

Leap into the abyss 3

“Annie Plum” portrait

“I'll pull the mask over my eyes so I don't have to see this horror!” taunt

“Natural armor” paint

“Enclave fighter” title

“Decorative remains” decor

50% bonus to credits for 30 battles.

Leap into the abyss 4

“Roy K. White” portrait

“That's what I call a “close contact”” title

“Unity of form” paint

“Gentleman of fortune” title

“Crest of the storm” decor

50% bonus to experience for 30 battles.

Iridescent set 12

“Wild taiga” colour

“From the depths” colour

“Meteorite dust” colour

“Prehistoric greenery” colour

“Metallic glaze” colour

Sticker pack 12

“Light of Bushido” sticker

“Sakura forever” sticker

“Guardian of the rising star” sticker

“The fastest delivery” sticker

“Metal ronin” sticker

Asteroid conqueror

Attention all pilots! UMC announces the start of the special event “Asteroid conqueror”! The event will last until October 26. Only during the event the pilots will be able to receive the “Mole” ship components when destroying asteroids in the “Open Space” mode.

“Mole” ship component

Special ship part. In high demand among all space traders due to the extremely difficult extraction in open space. All resource mining companies are willing to offer a handsome amount of money for the components.

Required for the production of the Mole ship cabin.

Can be obtained by destroying any asteroids in the “Open space” mode during the “Asteroid conqueror” event, or as a reward in the “Orion’s belt” brawl leaderboard

At the end of the event the components can be bought or sold in trade.

“Mole” ship cabin

Produced from the “Mole ship components”. Requires 750 components to create a cabin

Requires 2 cabins to create a ship.

Special license “Asteroid conqueror”

Especially for the pilots participating in the event, we have prepared a special license that increases the number of “Mole” ship components obtained from asteroids

Special license “Asteroid conqueror” for 10 days

The pack includes:

Doubled amount of components obtained from asteroids for the “Mole” ship for 10 days

Doubled the amount of resources obtained from asteroids for 10 days

50% bonus to experience for 30 battles.

50% bonus to credits for 30 battles.

Modifier “Spatial Scanner 17”

Special license “Asteroid conqueror” for 30 days

The pack includes:

Doubled amount of components obtained for the “Mole” ship for 30 days

Doubled the amount of resources obtained from asteroids for 30 days

50% bonus to experience for 100 battles.

50% bonus to credits for 100 battles.

Modifier “Spatial Scanner 17”

“Star Conflict: Mole. Deluxe edition” is available again! At a 50% discount!

Pilots! The “Star Conflict: Mole. Deluxe edition” is available in the official project store. The deluxe edition pack will be available for purchase until October 2 with 50% discount. There are no restrictions on using the “Mole” ship in the game.

Star Conflict: Mole. Deluxe edition

This pack includes:

Federation engineering frigate “Mole” rank 16

Special weapon “Emitter ML-V2”

Special module “Repair drones”

Active module “Mail drone beacon”

Additionally, the pilot receives:

Modifier “Extended hull”

Modifier “Spatial Scanner”

Decor “Blazing star”

Paint “Waves of calm”

Unique portrait “Garry Stemper”

Additionally, the pilot receives the modules:

Crystal Plates

Autonomous Repair Station

Autonomous Charging Station

Catalyst Injector

Emergency barrier

Reinforced beams

Enhanced scanner

EM-diffuser

Special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — Premium license for 90 days!

With the beginning of the Second Invasion, the UMC leadership decided to create a miner ship so that they would not have problems with resources in the future. A contract for the development was signed with Scott en Cott corporation. It was the Federation scientists who had to create a frigate.

At one stage of development, the CMS joined the project. After providing some equipment for Mole, the corporation ordered a large batch of ships, and then acquired a production license in a limited number.

Upon completion of all works, the first batches of ships were immediately handed over to the UMC. Currently, mercenaries can buy Mole directly from Scott en Cott corporation or through intermediaries at the Center. The corporation’s shipyards have already received large orders from various organizations and it is safe to say that Mole is one of Scott en Cott’s best projects, which allows to receive unprecedented profits.

Miscellaneous

New locations are now available in the “Sector Conquest” mode: Destroyed Station Northern Mining Station

Improved game experience for new players Fixed a number of bugs Added new assignments Changed access levels to ship branches

Restored the mentoring system The level at which a player can become a recruit has been increased from 3 to 5 Mentoring achievements now come with more valuable rewards



Balance changes

Ships

Bear

Added bonuses: Shield resistance to all damage increased by 20 points. Hull Resistance to all damage increased by 20 points.



Weapons, ammunition and missile bay

Accelerator gun

Damage increased by 12%

Time until overheating increased from 6 to 8 sec

“Dazzler” railgun

Projectile speed increased from 5500 to 6800 m/sec

Weapon “Sonex spear”

Projectile speed increased from 3000 to 4000 m/sec

Pirate beam cannon

Damage increased by 10%

Negative effect duration increased from 3 to 5 sec

Flux phaser, Pirate flux phaser

Damage increased by 15%

“Drag'Du” reactive weapon

Damage increased by 20%

“Drag'Gul” Alien weapon

Damage decreased by 15%

Special modules

Metastable field generator “Grim”

Recharge time reduced from 60 to 40 sec

Range increased from 1500 to 2000 m

Guided torpedo Storm-D

Damage to destroyers increased from 15000 to 22000

Rapid-fire disintegrator

Projectile speed increased by 30%.

Legion's disintegrator and Wardens' disintegrator

Damage increased from 7920 to 9900.

A1MA Mk2

Recharge time reduced from 60 to 50 sec

Warp-vortex

Recharge time reduced from 40 to 35 sec

Electronic interference dispenser

Active time duration increased from 6 to 10 sec

Active modules

Shield generator overcharge

Shield regeneration increased from 3000 to 5500.

Trap mine

Pull speed reduced from 1750 to 1000 m/s

Entropy Generator

Damage to destroyers increased from 9406 to 11156 pts./sec

Suppressing sphere

Active time reduced from 15 to 10 sec

Tornado system overcharge

Boost increased from 27% to 40%

Projectile irradiator

Cooldown time increased from 26.3 to 32 sec

Modifiers

Detonating crystals