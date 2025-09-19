 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20042846 Edited 19 September 2025 – 08:26:55 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hail, Cosmonauts!

See below for details on update v0.13.31.

🔧Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed an issue where Daily Challenge bosses would be the same every day. They now rotate on a daily basis.

  2. Fixed an issue where cards in your hand could not be selected when Shadowflower died after being Auto-played.

  3. Fixed an issue where cards could not be selected after playing Ready and Willing and Mirrored Pool sequentially.

  4. Fixed an issue where cards could not be selected when summoning Enchanted Vines after Auto-playing Ars Goetia.

  5. Fixed an issue where Strength Rune was mislabeled as Legendary Pack in the Shop.

  6. Fixed an issue where consecutively casting the hero skill Assimilation would cause Hero Health to jump between two values.

  7. Fixed an issue where restarting the game under certain circumstances would cause the Fatigue damage panel to persist.

  8. Fixed an issue where playing Overcharge would change card ratings in the Codex to values that exceeded the size of their text boxes.

  9. Fixed erroneous 'x2' labels for certain cards' Potency trait descriptions.

  10. Fixed an issue where Supercharged Golem's Resonate effect would only activate for 3 MP sorceries rather than 2 MP sorceries.

  11. Temporarily disabled the feature where other players' cards have a chance to appear in the Shop at Difficulty 9 and Difficulty 10. Cards with very high attributes now have a chance to appear instead.

  12. Fixed error messages regarding reuse of special effects in certain circumstances.

⚙️Interface and System Improvements

  1. Changed the location of the Resolution option in the Settings menu to prevent it from being covered up by tooltip text.

  2. Added a mouseover tooltip to indicate that Act 3 is currently unavailable. It will be added at a later date.

  3. Added debug logs to help investigate crashes caused by sequential skill activation in certain circumstances.

  4. Fixed an issue where certain cards would be covered up in 16:10 aspect ratio.

Thanks for your feedback. We'll keep on fixing any bugs you find!

