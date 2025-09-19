Hail, Cosmonauts!

See below for details on update v0.13.31.

Fixed an issue where Daily Challenge bosses would be the same every day. They now rotate on a daily basis.

Fixed an issue where cards in your hand could not be selected when Shadowflower died after being Auto-played.

Fixed an issue where cards could not be selected after playing Ready and Willing and Mirrored Pool sequentially.

Fixed an issue where cards could not be selected when summoning Enchanted Vines after Auto-playing Ars Goetia.

Fixed an issue where Strength Rune was mislabeled as Legendary Pack in the Shop.

Fixed an issue where consecutively casting the hero skill Assimilation would cause Hero Health to jump between two values.

Fixed an issue where restarting the game under certain circumstances would cause the Fatigue damage panel to persist.

Fixed an issue where playing Overcharge would change card ratings in the Codex to values that exceeded the size of their text boxes.

Fixed erroneous 'x2' labels for certain cards' Potency trait descriptions.

Fixed an issue where Supercharged Golem's Resonate effect would only activate for 3 MP sorceries rather than 2 MP sorceries.

Temporarily disabled the feature where other players' cards have a chance to appear in the Shop at Difficulty 9 and Difficulty 10. Cards with very high attributes now have a chance to appear instead.