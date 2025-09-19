 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20042808 Edited 19 September 2025 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Stingray's skill will be Venomous Spine. Indeed, this was previously the Manta Ray's skill.

Meanwhile, the Manta Ray's skill has been redesigned.

Players can experience these changes in the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3553751
