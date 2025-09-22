Thank you for playing Mighty Party! We've been working hard behind the scenes to improve your gaming experience.
In this release, we’ve:
- Fixed various bugs to make your gameplay smoother
- Made several performance and stability improvements
- Applied minor adjustments for better overall experience
Update now and enjoy a more refined version of Mighty Party!
Your feedback keeps us improving—feel free to share your thoughts with us.
Release Notes for 47.0.6
