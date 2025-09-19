New Additions and Adjustments:
- When creating a new build preset, you can now choose from 3 options:
- Create only a Build Preset: Only a new build preset is created without making any changes to other presets, such as relic presets, skill presets, etc.
- Create an empty Build Preset: Creates a new empty build preset. It also creates new empty presets with the same name for the different parts.
- Copy a Build Preset: Select a build preset to copy. It also creates copied presets with the same name for the different parts.
- Added a button which can quickly refresh orders
- When quickly delivering orders, there will no longer be a notification when there are orders with unselected items.
- Adjusted the quality of orders placed at higher difficulties. Legendary or higher quality orders are now more likely to appear on Orange Skull difficulty, and only Legendary or higher quality orders will appear on Orange 5 Skull difficulty.
- Adjusted the description of the Abyss Eye crafting offering to clarify that it increases the retention weight of the selected affix.
- The item info window and the Remnants screen now show whether an affix is drop-exclusive.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug that caused normal-quality orders to appear even at high difficulty levels.
- Fixed an issue where Elemental Disintegration incorrectly reduced physical resistance.
- Fixed an issue where the Scattering-Strafe effect sometimes persisted.
- Fixed an issue where the game would freeze in an infinite loop when placing an order with unfulfilled requirements (e.g., a Slate requiring 3 Speed Affixes).
- Fixed an issue where the Effect of Dark Tree sometimes failed to update when equipped with the Abyss Eye - Tree Guardian.
- Fixed an issue where the backpack capacity was not displayed correctly.
- Fixed an issue where the Abyss settlement screen could not be closed using a controller.
- Fixed an issue where some settings options could not be configured using a controller.
- Fixed an issue where the Void Breath required to Deeply Chaos an item multiple times would become negative when Deeply Chaosed again.
