 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 THRONE AND LIBERTY
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20042542 Edited 19 September 2025 – 05:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

* Updated teams to match season 25/26 (2 new teams: Barnet & Oldham)
+ Enabled Steam cloud saves
* Minor adjustments to team ratings & kits
* Fixed issue allowing negative scores in contract negotiation
* Fixed resolution selector listing the same resolution multiple times
* Fixed issue with balance text not updating after buying gloves
- Removed ugly Unity splash screen

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3239961
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link