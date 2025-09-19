* Updated teams to match season 25/26 (2 new teams: Barnet & Oldham)
+ Enabled Steam cloud saves
* Minor adjustments to team ratings & kits
* Fixed issue allowing negative scores in contract negotiation
* Fixed resolution selector listing the same resolution multiple times
* Fixed issue with balance text not updating after buying gloves
- Removed ugly Unity splash screen
Version 0.1.4 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
