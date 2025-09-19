BREAK ARTS III has finally launched!

To celebrate the release, we’re holding a two week limited-time launch sale. During this period, both the base game and the original soundtrack featuring 9 tracks from the game will be available at 10% off! In addition, a special bundle that includes both the game and soundtrack will receive an extra additional 5% discount. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy not only the game itself but also the music that brings it to life.

On Steam News, we’re also running a series of guide articles that go beyond introducing the basics of the game, offering deeper insights such as advanced techniques for mecha customization. These guides will continue to be updated regularly, so be sure to check back for the latest tips and strategies.

We’re also excited to announce a Mecha Customization Contest honoring player creativity!

The most outstanding entries will be featured on the official PLAYISM website, Steam News, and in a special livestream hosted by mecha-loving VTuber Kisa. Plus participants will receive in-game items that can’t be obtained anywhere else. Show off your best mecha or diorama creation!

Known Bugs:

We have identified the following issue occurring in Multiplayer PvP sessions:

If either the host or guest disconnects during the sortie sequence, the remaining player will be stuck on the loading screen and unable to proceed.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to our players.

We are currently investigating the cause and working on a fix, which will be addressed in a future update once the issue has been fixed.

▼Contest Overview



Submission Period：September 19, 2025 – October 20, 2025

How to Enter：Choose one of the following methods:

① Post a screenshot along with the title of your work and a short message in the dedicated thread on the Steam Community.

② Post a screenshot on X（formerly Twitter）with both hashtags #BreakArts and #BA3Customs, including the title of your work and a short message.

Results Announcement：November 2025

Winners will be announced on the official PLAYISM Website, Steam News, and during Kisa’s livestream. In addition to the winning entries, many unique nominated works that didn’t make the final cut will also be showcased in Kisa’s program, your creation could be among them…!

▼Judging Criteria

Entries will be judged based on the following points:

Clarity of theme or message

Creativity and overall design quality

Composition and presentation of the screenshot

Awards will be primarily selected by MercuryStudio (developer), PLAYISM (publisher), and special guest judge VTuber Kisa. Some prizes, however, will be determined by community voting (based on “likes”), so we encourage everyone to participate and support their favorite entries.

Special Judge: VTuber Kisa

Greetings! I’m Kisa, a chill tea-party VTuber who loves mechas and delicious food! In my streams, I aim to provide a cozy, fun, and tasty haven, sprinkled with a touch of Kansai Dialect.

To celebrate the launch of BREAK ARTS III, I’ll be serving as a special judge for the Mecha Customization Contest! I’ll also be streaming gameplay, including commentary sessions and online battle matches where players can join in, so feel free to stop by and watch! And above all, I’m looking forward to seeing all the machines packed with your quirks and passions! Youtube Channel： https://www.youtube.com/@KisaVtuber

【How to Enter & Important Notes]

When submitting your entry, please be sure to include a message describing the concept or theme behind your work.

For the Mecha Design Category, entries must include a screenshot showing the entire machine, (video submissions are also accepted).

Multiple entries are allowed; however, duplicate awards within the same category will not be given.

▼Prizes

Grand Prize (2 winners per category): Your winning design will be featured on the Steam Store page! In addition, a custom wallpaper of your machine will be created and distributed.

Category Award Winners: Special plugins with unique effects are currently being planned.

Participation prizes (all entrants): Special decorative module.

▼Additional Notes

For entries submitted via X（Formerly Twitter), please ensure your account is set to public.

Winners will be contacted via DM or similar means to confirm your personal information required for prize delivery (information will not be used outside of this campaign).

Prizes may be made publicly available at a later date.

Submitted works may be used in future promotional activities.



▼Submission Example:

Submission Name：SIXPACK Message：This Muscle is Art #BreakArts #BA3Customs

▼Contest Categories & Awards

[A: Mech Design Category]

Grand Prize

This award will be given to the most outstanding mech. We're looking for an overall sense of design and creativity.

Role-Playing Award

This award will be given to the mech that best conveys your design and scene intentions.

Visual Impact Award (For Impressive/Unique Mechs)

This award will be given to the mech shining with the most individuality. Show us your one-of-a-kind creations.

Creator's Choice Award

This is a special award given by MercuryStudio. The developers would like to see mechs that go beyond their wildest imaginations.





Kisa's Choice Award (Special Judge)

This award will be given to a mech selected by the special guest judge, the VTuber Kisa. Apparently she has quirky tastes in robot design...!

PLAYISM Award

This award will be given to a mech selected by PLAYISM, the publisher of BREAK ARTS III. They are looking for a yellow mech, the same as their brand color.

People's Choice Award

This award will be given to the creation that receives the most likes from users. Attract as much attention as you can!



[B: Diorama Category]

Grand Prize

This award will be given to the artist whose diorama has the greatest artistry. A truly artistic piece.

Storytelling Award

This award will be given to the artist whose diorama has the best storytelling. One that will leave people asking for more.

Visual Impact Award

This award will be given to the artist whose diorama has the most originality. "How was this put together?"

Creator's Choice Award

This is a special award given by MercuryStudio. This award will be given to the most exciting diorama.

Kisa's Choice Award (Special Judge)

This award will be given to a diorama selected by the special guest judge, the VTuber Kisa. "The scenario is the most important part, right?"

PLAYISM Award

This award will be given to a diorama chosen by PLAYISM, the publisher of BREAK ARTS III. "Just start by using yellow!" "And a whole lot of it, at that!"

People's Choice Award

This award will be given to the diorama that receives the most likes from users. Aim for ten thousand likes.

[C: Photographer Category]

Photographer of the Year

Awarded to the artist–or rather photographer I should say, who captures the single best shot. Show us what you’ve got.





