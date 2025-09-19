 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 THRONE AND LIBERTY
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20042406 Edited 19 September 2025 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Huge thanks to everyone who wishlisted, tried the demo, sent feedback, and purchased the game. Your support helped this one-dev project launch—and enabled the v1.0.2 hotfix within 48 hours.
What’s new:

  1. Fix: Star wasn’t awarded when using fewer swaps than the target.

  2. Audio: Soundtrack replaced with tracks by Jamesshu.

  3. Mac: Launch issue fixed; if it still won’t start, please restart Steam and reinstall.

If you’re enjoying Unknot!, a review or a share helps a ton. For issues, use the Steam discussions or email me at kaxon.gxxx@gmail.com. Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3544021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link