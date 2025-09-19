Huge thanks to everyone who wishlisted, tried the demo, sent feedback, and purchased the game. Your support helped this one-dev project launch—and enabled the v1.0.2 hotfix within 48 hours.

What’s new:

Fix: Star wasn’t awarded when using fewer swaps than the target. Audio: Soundtrack replaced with tracks by Jamesshu. Mac: Launch issue fixed; if it still won’t start, please restart Steam and reinstall.



If you’re enjoying Unknot!, a review or a share helps a ton. For issues, use the Steam discussions or email me at kaxon.gxxx@gmail.com. Thank you!