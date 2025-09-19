Balance Changes

If Odin gets repeatedly stunned , his stun duration is cut short by increasing amounts each time

I always thought of stun-locking as a rare and funny thing, but rage-up Captain Phantoms have claimed too many octopus lives, and made Level 3-14 nightmarish for those who don't possess the necessary techniques. Being stun-locked for an extended period of time doesn't feel fair to players either, so I am not preventing it from occurring. A raged Captain should only get 2 hits on you now, if you make an attempt to run away!

When Odin is hit by a Boomerang while already disoriented , the new Boomerang hit will now increase the remaining disorientation duration by 33% (capped at the original full duration), rather than always resetting the disorientation duration back to full



The disorientation status effect has revealed to me the duality of men: To some, it's a mere inconvenience, while to others, getting disoriented is almost a guaranteed game loss. I am adding quite a bit of anti-snowballing to when a player is performing poorly under disorientation: Getting chained by boomerangs will no longer lock you into the status effect for as long; If you fail to dodge incoming damage while disoriented, you'll also recover from the stupor faster, and become able to escape out of potentially game-ending positions.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a glitch where if you exited the Graveyard without saving the skeletons you placed inside a Grave, you would lose these skeletons

Reported by Aeon



Fixed a glitch where upon reloading a Graveyard region, then opening a Charge Station that is already charging, you can insert a battery even if you had none

Reported by Darthen



Fixed a glitch where if a Spiky Urchin got stunned while rolling , its rolling loop audio continues playing

Reported by Darthen

Fixed a glitch where tutorial panels went missing in Levels 2-7, 2-8, and 2-9

Reported by projectmoonbrainrot



Fixed a glitch where Boss Fight anti-snowballing counts Turret Clams towards your number of combat turrets



If some boss fights dragged on for too long, this was why. I somehow never noticed this oversight until now.

Misc Changes

Added a pop-up message for when you try to enter Volcanic Ridge



Added decorations to later Twilight Zone levels



A quick patch that addresses some pain points among the new enemies. More significant level balancings & bug fixes coming soon!