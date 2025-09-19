 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20042388 Edited 19 September 2025 – 05:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A quick patch that addresses some pain points among the new enemies. More significant level balancings & bug fixes coming soon!

If you encounter any bugs while playing, please report them to me on Discord!

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Balance Changes


  • If Odin gets repeatedly stunned, his stun duration is cut short by increasing amounts each time
    • I always thought of stun-locking as a rare and funny thing, but rage-up Captain Phantoms have claimed too many octopus lives, and made Level 3-14 nightmarish for those who don't possess the necessary techniques. Being stun-locked for an extended period of time doesn't feel fair to players either, so I am not preventing it from occurring. A raged Captain should only get 2 hits on you now, if you make an attempt to run away!

  • When Odin is hit by a Boomerang while already disoriented, the new Boomerang hit will now increase the remaining disorientation duration by 33% (capped at the original full duration), rather than always resetting the disorientation duration back to full
  • When Odin gets damaged while disoriented, the disorientation duration now decreases based on the amount of damage taken
    • The disorientation status effect has revealed to me the duality of men: To some, it's a mere inconvenience, while to others, getting disoriented is almost a guaranteed game loss. I am adding quite a bit of anti-snowballing to when a player is performing poorly under disorientation: Getting chained by boomerangs will no longer lock you into the status effect for as long; If you fail to dodge incoming damage while disoriented, you'll also recover from the stupor faster, and become able to escape out of potentially game-ending positions.


Bug Fixes

(I am aware of several other issues you guys have reported - I will aim to fix them soon!)

  • Fixed a glitch where if you exited the Graveyard without saving the skeletons you placed inside a Grave, you would lose these skeletons

  • Fixed a glitch where upon reloading a Graveyard region, then opening a Charge Station that is already charging, you can insert a battery even if you had none

  • Fixed a glitch where if a Spiky Urchin got stunned while rolling, its rolling loop audio continues playing

  • Fixed a glitch where tutorial panels went missing in Levels 2-7, 2-8, and 2-9

  • Fixed a glitch where Boss Fight anti-snowballing counts Turret Clams towards your number of combat turrets
  • If some boss fights dragged on for too long, this was why. I somehow never noticed this oversight until now.


Misc Changes


  • Added a pop-up message for when you try to enter Volcanic Ridge
  • Added decorations to later Twilight Zone levels

