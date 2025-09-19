 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 THRONE AND LIBERTY Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20042127 Edited 19 September 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello,

Some minor errors have been fixed.
Also, felt like the enemies were a little too easy even on hard mode. upped the HP values on all enemies for all difficulty levels

Please let me know your thoughts on everything

Changed files in this update

Depot 3800471
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link