Fixed a bug where when having a npc spawned items from the trader where not spawning.
Fixed a bug in quarantine where multiple npcs where spawning in the same position.
Fixed a bug when calling the train after the first time the screen shake was not starting.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update