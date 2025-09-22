Hello, Commanders!

Thank you for your patience. The update for Star Lusts is now complete!

♥ Update Details ♥

1. New Characters

★SSR Hilda, the Blade's Bride

★SSR Annee Winter, the Unbridled White

2. [2nd Anniversary Celebration] Consumption Event

- Availability: 2025/09/22 (post maintenance)～2025/10/20 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Consumption Points can be collected between 2025/09/19 04:00 and 2025/10/20 03:59 (UTC+8).

- Claim Availability: After sending～2025/11/19 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Consumption Points are obtained when using platform currency to purchase items in the Store and Bundle pages. A reward will be granted after reaching a certain number of Consumption Points.

- Rewards are sent directly to a player's in-game Mail inbox. Each reward granted from reaching a certain number of Consumption Points can only be claimed once.

Event rewards

- 50 Consumption Points : Gear Summon Ticket x5

- 300 Consumption Points : Star Fragment x2

- 700 Consumption Points : Gear Summon Ticket x5

- 1100 Consumption Points : Select Basic Unleash Material Box x5

- 2000 Consumption Points : General Summon Ticket x10

- 3000 Consumption Points : Random SSR Drone x1

- 5000 Consumption Points : Advanced Pulse Host x10

- 7000 Consumption Points : 〈Consumption Point〉Random SSR Character x1

- 10000 Consumption Points : Mega Pulse Host x5

- 14500 Consumption Points : 〈Consumption Point〉SSR Exclusive weapon Select Ticket x1

- 18500 Consumption Points : 〈Consumption Point〉SSR Character Select Ticket x1

※ Select Basic Unleash Material Box: Select and obtain Basic Cadette Unleash Material Box (Iron Screw x25, Standard Oil x25, Basic Power Ball x10) or Basic Courtesan Unleash Material Box (Xenosect Eggs x25, Rare Embryo x25, Universe Seeds x10).

※〈Consumption Point〉Random SSR Character: Randomly obtain Character Fragments ×50 of one of the following characters:Hilda, the Blade's Bride, Annee Winter, the Unbridled White, Sea Angel Mimic - Mi , Una, the Megalodon , Mia, the Light Saintess , Astraea, the Jade Amazon , Connie, the Blue Heart Protector , Pyra, the White Sand Priestess , RinRinka Okita, the Bat , Hanarin, Starfish Symbiote.

※〈Consumption Point〉SSR Exclusive weapon Select Ticket: Select and obtain one of the following Exclusive Weapons:Lone Veil Bouquet; Loveheart Bear Hug; Invernal Angel; Rift Devourer; Purelight Aria; Emerald Glimmer; Blue Heart Alert; Wave Dance: Sakura Rain β; Virgin Reaper; Moisty Taboo Grimoire.

※〈Consumption Point〉SSR Character Select Ticket: Select and obtain one of the following characters' Character Fragment x50: Hilda, the Blade's Bride, Annee Winter, the Unbridled White, Sea Angel Mimic - Mi , Una, the Megalodon , Mia, the Light Saintess , Astraea, the Jade Amazon , Connie, the Blue Heart Protector , Pyra, the White Sand Priestess , RinRinka Okita, the Bat , Hanarin, Starfish Symbiote.

3. Crystal Shop First-purchase Offers Reset

- Availability: 2025/09/22 (post maintenance)

- After the update, all items at the Crystal Shop will reset to double-discount on the first purchase.

4. [Sweet Encounter Bundle]

- Availability: 2025/09/22 (post maintenance)～(indefinitely)

- Unlock conditions: "Routine" unlocks (requires clearing Main Story Chapter 1) and completing Encounter Event "Mia — Encounter Story 02".

※ Can be purchased within 7 days after unlocking.

Sweet Encounter Bundle α

- Purchase Limit: Once

- Contents: Encounter Points x2, Stamina x40

Sweet Encounter Bundle β

- Purchase Limit: Once

- Contents: Encounter Points x4, Stamina x80, Free Crystals x200

Sweet Encounter Bundle γ

- Purchase Limit: Once

- Contents: Encounter Points x12, Stamina x180, Free Crystals x800

※ Purchasing any of the Sweet Encounter α, β, or γ bundles will make the "Sweet Encounter Bundle" unavailable.

Sweet Encounter Bundle

- Purchase Limit: Once

- Contents: Encounter Points x18, Stamina x300, Free Crystals x1,000

※A one-time purchase of the Sweet Encounter α, β, and γ bundles (the Sweet Encounter α, β, and γ bundles are no longer available after this purchase).

5. [2nd Anniversary Celebration] Limited Missions

- Availability: 2025/09/22 (post maintenance)～2025/10/20 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Enter through "2nd Anniversary Celebration" on the upper-left corner of the main screen

- There's a chance to obtain Character Fragments, Exclusive Weapon, Birthday Encounter Key and abundant rewards

6. New [2nd Anniversary Celebration] Encounter events are available

- "Two-year Anniversary 01" Availability: 2025/09/22 (post maintenance)～2025/10/20 03:59 (UTC+8)

- "Two-year Anniversary 02" Availability: 2025/10/06 14:00～2025/11/03 03:59 (UTC+8)

- During the event time, players can unlock the "Two-year Anniversary" Encounter events.

※ Once unlocked, the encounter event will be permanently available.

7. [2nd Anniversary Celebration] Log in to get 10 Summon Tickets

- Availability: 2025/09/22 (post maintenance)～2025/10/20 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Day 1: (Event Limited) Summon Ticket ×10

- Day 2: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket ×10

※ "(Event Limited) Summon Ticket" Can only be used for the "Flower of the Oath—A Lonely Soul" event-limited Summon. When both event-limited summon tickets and general summon tickets are held, the event-limited summon ticket will be used first.

※ "(Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket" Can only be used for the "Flower of the Oath—A Lonely Soul" event-limited Exclusive Weapon Summon. When both event-limited summon tickets and general gear summon tickets are held, the event-limited summon ticket will be used first.

8. [Flower of the Oath—A Lonely Soul] Limited Summon

- Availability: 2025/09/22 (post maintenance)～2025/10/20 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Probability of summoning [SSR Hilda, the Blade's Bride] and [SSR Annee Winter, the Unbridled White] increased!

- Probability of summoning Exclusive Weapons for [SSR Hilda, the Blade's Bride] and [SSR Annee Winter, the Unbridled White] increased!

※ Please see the Summon page for detailed probabilities.

STEP Extra Reward

- When summoning in specified summon, cumulative summons count as STEP. When STEP reaches a certain amount, a corresponding "STEP Extra Reward" will be granted.

[Event Character UP!] STEP Reward

- 20th Starpoint Coin x20

- 50th Starpoint Coin x30

- 60th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x10

- 80th summon: Starpoint Coin x30

- 100th summon: Starpoint Coin x40

- 120th summon: Starpoint Coin x30

- 150th summon: Starpoint Coin x50

- 180th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x20

- 200th summon: Starpoint Coin x30

- 250th summon: Starpoint Coin x30

- 300th summon: Starpoint Coin x40

[Event Excl. Weapon UP!] STEP Reward

- 30th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x5

- 60th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x5

- 80th summon: High-Grade Rare Earthx1

- 90th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x10

- 120th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x5

- 150th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x5

- 180th summon: (Event Limited) Gear Summon Ticket x10

※ "Starpoint Coin" can be exchanged in "Starpoint Exchange" for Character Fragments and other products.

9. [Flower of the Oath—A Lonely Soul] Limited Event

- Event Stages Availability: 2025/09/22 (post maintenance)～2025/10/13 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Additional Challenge Stages Availability: 2025/09/29 14:00～2025/10/13 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Event Entrance, Happiness Trial, Store Availability: 2025/09/22 (post maintenance)～2025/10/20 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Clear the event stages to collect Vow Token and Event Tokens to obtain Summon Tickets, Gear Blueprint, rare materials, gold, Pulse Hosts and abundant rewards in "Happiness Trial" and "Exchange Shop"!

Happiness Trial

- Through Prize Draws and Designated Draws, unlock one of the numbered squares on the bingo card and obtain the prize for that square!

- Unlocking 5 numbered squares in the same column, row, or diagonal will earn you additional generous rewards!

※ For detailed gameplay instructions, please refer to the information on the Happiness Trial page.

10. [Flower of the Oath—A Lonely Soul] Limited Missions

- Availability: 2025/09/22 (post maintenance)～2025/10/20 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Stage Event Missions: There are a total of 5 stages, and you need to complete the previous stage to unlock the next one. Completing all 5 stages of missions will grant you the final reward!

- Character Level-Up Missions: During the event, leveling up the limited SSR characters to specified levels will reward you with a significant amount of gold and EXP chips, aiding in the rapid growth of your characters!

11. [Flower of the Oath—A Lonely Soul] Event Mileage

- Availability: 2025/09/22 (post maintenance)～2025/10/20 03:59 (UTC+8)

- You can access the "Event Mileage" through the entrance on the upper-left corner of the main screen.

- Complete Mileage missions to obtain Mileage Points.

- Collect Mileage Points and claim rewards once reaching a specific amount.

- There's a chance to obtain exclusive drone "Leviathan EX" and portrait "Doggo Dusty", "Doggo Sooty".

- Use Crystals to immediately unlock Mileage Phases.

- Activate the "Flower of the Oath Mileage Certificate" to receive 1000% Super Value Offer additional rewards.

12. [Flower of the Oath—A Lonely Soul] Log-In Rewards

- Availability: 2025/09/23 04:00～2025/10/13 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Happy 2nd Anniversary! Bonus login rewards for a limited time!

- There's a chance to obtain Exclusive Portrait "White Cub Bridegroom",as well as significant amount of Free Crystals, Gold and other rewards.

13. [Flower of the Oath—A Lonely Soul] Event Collection Area

- Availability: 2025/09/22 (post maintenance)～2025/10/14 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Enter through "Collection Area - Exclusive Collection" of the main screen

- Obtain even more Vow Token, Event Tokens and Pulse Host!

14. New [Interaction Mode] and [Encounter event] are available

- Availability: 2025/09/22 (post maintenance)～(indefinitely)

- [Interaction Mode] and [Encounter event] are available for the following characters

★ Hilda, the Blade's Bride

★ Annee Winter, the Unbridled White

15. [Flower of the Oath—A Lonely Soul] Limited Bundles

- Availability: 2025/09/22 (post maintenance)～2025/10/20 03:59 (UTC+8)

Wedding Vow Set

- Purchase Limit: Twice

- Contents: Free Crystals x200, General Summon Ticket x10

Covenant Romance Set

- Purchase Limit: Twice

- Contents: Free Crystals x500, General Summon Ticket x20, Cosmos Gold x3,000

Blade's Bride Safety Set

- Purchase Limit: Once

- Contents: Free Crystals x1,000, General Summon Ticket x30, Cosmos Gold x10,000, Exclusive Portrait "Wedding Kiss"

Unbridled White Eternal Set

- Purchase Limit: Once

- Contents: Free Crystals x1,000, General Summon Ticket x30, Cosmos Gold x10,000, Exclusive Portrait "Love Triangle"

Devoted Love Bundle

- Purchase Limit: Once

- Contents: General Summon Ticket x50, Star Fragment x1, Cosmos Gold x20,000

Till-Death-Do-Us-Part Supply Set

- Purchase Limit: Twice

- Contents: Free Crystals x600, Gear Summon Ticket x10

Till-Death-Do-Us-Part Supply Set (+)

- Purchase Limit: Twice

- Contents: Gear Summon Ticket x40

16. [Down the Red Carpet] Limited STEP Bundles

- Availability: 2025/09/22 (post maintenance)～2025/10/20 03:59 (UTC+8)

- Unlock conditions: Making a total of 20 summons in "Event Character UP!" limited summon of "Flower of the Oath—A Lonely Soul" to unlock.

- Purchase Limit: Once per bundle

※ Purchase the previous bundle to unlock the next one.

Down the Red Carpet STEP1 (FREE!)

- Contents: Cosmos Gold x20,000

Down the Red Carpet STEP2

- Contents: General Summon Ticket x10, Free Crystals x200

Down the Red Carpet STEP3 (FREE!)

- Contents: Gear Summon Ticket x10, Cosmos Gold x30,000

Down the Red Carpet STEP4

- Contents: General Summon Ticket x15, Free Crystals x500

Down the Red Carpet STEP5 (FREE!)

- Contents: Free Crystals x300

Down the Red Carpet STEP6 (FREE!)

- Contents: Gear Summon Ticket x15, Cosmos Gold x50,000

17. New Character Bundles

- Availability: 2025/09/22 (post maintenance)～Long-term sale

- Purchase Limit: Once per bundle

※ Character Bundles can be purchased within 7 days after unlocking.

Hilda, the Blade's Bride Breakthrough Pack

- Requirements: Hilda, the Blade's Bride reaches LV. 10 or rarity reaches UR+1

- Contents: Character Fragment (Hilda, the Blade's Bride) x50, Free Crystals x1,000, Cosmos Gold x100,000

Annee Winter, the Unbridled White Breakthrough Pack

- Requirements: Annee Winter, the Unbridled White reaches LV. 10 or rarity reaches UR+1

- Contents: Character Fragment (Annee Winter, the Unbridled White) x50, Free Crystals x1,000, Cosmos Gold x100,000

Hilda, the Blade's Bride Supply Pack

- Requirements: Hilda, the Blade's Bride reaches LV. 30

- Contents: random SSR Gear x1, Shared Blueprint (SR) x3, Weapon Boost Chip x3,000, Armor Boost Chip x3,000, Microchip Boost Chip x3,000, Drone Boost Chip x3,000, Cosmos Gold x15,000

Annee Winter, the Unbridled White Supply Pack

- Requirements: Annee Winter, the Unbridled White reaches LV. 30

- Contents: random SSR Gear x1, Shared Blueprint (SR) x3, Weapon Boost Chip x3,000, Armor Boost Chip x3,000, Microchip Boost Chip x3,000, Drone Boost Chip x3,000, Cosmos Gold x15,000

18. "Birthday Encounter Key" Item Reset / Purchase Limit Raised)

- Availability: 2025/09/22 (post maintenance)～Long-term sale

- Where to purchase: "Fate Replenishment" screen (Routine→Replenish)

- After the update, "Birthday Encounter Key" can be purchased again.

- Price: 3000 Crystals

- Purchase Limit: Once→3 Times

19. [Starpoint Exchange] New Exchangeable Items

- Availability: 2025/09/22 (post maintenance)～(indefinitely)

- Where to purchase: Starpoint Exchange

Character Fragment (Lieutenant, the Most Reliable(♀)) x50

- Price: 200 Starpoint Coin

- Purchase Limit: Once

Character Fragment (Lieutenant, the Most Reliable(♀)) x10

- Price: 100 Starpoint Coin

- Purchase Limit: 10 Times

Character Fragment (Lieutenant, the Most Reliable(♀)) x10

- Price: 120 Starpoint Coin

- Purchase Limit: 19 Times

Girl's Mystique x1

- Price: 200 Starpoint Coin

- Purchase Limit: Once

▼ Optimizations and Fixes

1. Typo fixes.

2. Artwork fixes.

3. Added new reforgable exclusive weapons to [Exclusive Weapon Reforge Facility]: Wave Dance: Sakura Rain β, Blue Heart Alert.

