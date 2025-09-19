 Skip to content
Major 19 September 2025 Build 20041791 Edited 19 September 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erSPBJ1VEPc

Content:

  • New flyable aircraft: UH-90 Ibis

  • New vehicle: Hexhound UGV (SAM and grenade launcher variants)

  • New vehicle: M12 Jackknife combat engineering vehicle for conducting base building repairs

  • New vehicle: CRAM trailer

  • New vehicle: Laser CIWS trailer

  • New infantry squad cargo for UH-90 Ibis, allowing airbase capture

  • Warhead storage buildings at airbases, providing nuclear loadout availability and general rearming

  • New ship lights at night, nighttime lighting improvements, and moon

  • Sling loading hooks for VL-49 and UH-90 Ibis, for transporting cargo and vehicles, and rescuing pilots

  • Cargo parachutes for aerial deployment of containers and vehicles

  • Agrapol/Maris airbase renovations, with additional spawn points and improved layouts

  • Many new scenery objects available in Mission Editor

  • New Single Player mission: Shifting Tide

  • New aerodynamics and Fly-by-wire control filters for all aircraft

  • Improved maneuvering and terrain avoidance skills for AI aircraft

  • Improved HUD for multiple gun turrets, and improved turret aiming

  • Released dedicated server hosting tool, available from Tools category in Steam games list

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed cases of Spearhead laser not engaging targets

  • Fixed cases of ground vehicle weapon effects moving with the vehicle

  • Fixed cases of ships sinking spontaneously during maneuvers

  • Fixed cases of Annex Carrier and OTB-31 not holding position as instructed

  • Fixed returned airframe counted as loss in faction stats

  • Fixed cases of PAB80-LR exploding on launch

  • Fixed cases of helicopter rotor physics instability after blade damage

  • Fixed error in faction info panel when an airbase is captured / destroyed

  • Fixed northern helipad not being included in South Boscali General Aviation recovery area

  • Fixed BDF Carrier failing to hold position in Free Flight - Heartland

  • Fixed cases of airbase buildings appearing neutral for remote clients in Multiplayer

  • The wingman in the "Dustbowl" mission will now correctly assist the player instead of immediately returning to base

  • Chicane IR signature now aligns with exhaust direction

  • Fixed cases of deployed cargo containers sliding without friction

  • Fixed cases of deployed cargo becoming stuck in aircraft cargo bay

  • Fixed mirrored rudder on CI-22 Cricket

  • Fixed cases of Cricket elevator vibration

  • Fixed cases of SAH-46 Chicane gun not rearming properly

  • Fixed cases of objective positions displaying incorrectly on map in Multiplayer

  • Fixed cases of AI aircraft launching AGM-99s from very low speed

  • Fixed Vortex lift fan door not contributing to aerodynamic drag when open

Audio/Effects

  • New sound for Chicane's 30mm rotary gun

  • New sound for AFV8 IFV 25mm Cannon

  • Radar ping lines on map now indicate state of detection/lock

  • New sound for Linebreaker IFV 25mm Cannon

  • Added soft-launch effect to ground-to-ground missile

  • Added smoke plumes to all ground based missile launchers

  • Fixed some surface guns being too quiet

  • Fixed vehicle idle sounds being too loud

  • All ships now have red, white, green navigation lights

  • All ships with landing decks now have directional landing lights, deck flood lights, and bridge lights

  • Added moon, with phases and night lighting updated

  • Improved dynamic exposure and range of daytime and nighttime post-processing effects

  • Improved night vision clarity and dynamic range

  • Improved tracer motion blur and night visibility

  • New and improved particle effects for ammunition detonations

Balance

  • tweaked MIL / AB thrust and IR levels for Vortex, Ifrit, Revoker

  • Vortex afterburner is now restricted when nozzle is pointing directly down

  • Increased max IR intensity for Ifrit (8.2, was 8)

  • Increased IR flare count for Ifrit (+8 for 72 total)

  • Increase VTOL dry thrust for Vortex

  • Reduced max IR intensity for Vortex (8, was 9)

  • Increased optical magnification for Vortex (1, was 0.7)

  • Reduced IR intensity for Revoker at MIL power (6, was 7)

  • Small increase to pilot g tolerance

  • Mission Editor: Increased max faction funds up to $10B

  • Increased AShM-300 terminal range to 5km (was 2km), same as AGM-99

  • Improved PAB-80LR gliding performance

  • Reduced ship radar clutter sensitivity

  • Reduced SARH / ARH missile minimum target altitude

  • Increased civilian buildings damage tolerance

  • Slightly reduced Tusko-B thrust and max speed

  • Increased ARAD thrust and max speed

  • Capturing an airbase now provides reward points to all contributing players

  • Replaced IRM-S1 with IRM-S2 for Mobile Air Defense units

Known Issues

  • Vehicle weapon sounds are sometimes silent until the vehicle is spectated

  • Rescuing a pilot via cargo hook currently embeds the hook in the pilot's skull

  • Network smoothing for cargo being transported by sling hook is not yet implemented

  • IRM-S2 missiles may exhibit aim over-correcting behaviour when launched from close range

  • AI aircraft currently lack routines for airdropping cargo or using troops to capture airbases

Changed files in this update

