New flyable aircraft: UH-90 Ibis
New vehicle: Hexhound UGV (SAM and grenade launcher variants)
New vehicle: M12 Jackknife combat engineering vehicle for conducting base building repairs
New vehicle: CRAM trailer
New vehicle: Laser CIWS trailer
New infantry squad cargo for UH-90 Ibis, allowing airbase capture
Warhead storage buildings at airbases, providing nuclear loadout availability and general rearming
New ship lights at night, nighttime lighting improvements, and moon
Sling loading hooks for VL-49 and UH-90 Ibis, for transporting cargo and vehicles, and rescuing pilots
Cargo parachutes for aerial deployment of containers and vehicles
Agrapol/Maris airbase renovations, with additional spawn points and improved layouts
Many new scenery objects available in Mission Editor
New Single Player mission: Shifting Tide
New aerodynamics and Fly-by-wire control filters for all aircraft
Improved maneuvering and terrain avoidance skills for AI aircraft
Improved HUD for multiple gun turrets, and improved turret aiming
Released dedicated server hosting tool, available from Tools category in Steam games list
Bug Fixes
Fixed cases of Spearhead laser not engaging targets
Fixed cases of ground vehicle weapon effects moving with the vehicle
Fixed cases of ships sinking spontaneously during maneuvers
Fixed cases of Annex Carrier and OTB-31 not holding position as instructed
Fixed returned airframe counted as loss in faction stats
Fixed cases of PAB80-LR exploding on launch
Fixed cases of helicopter rotor physics instability after blade damage
Fixed error in faction info panel when an airbase is captured / destroyed
Fixed northern helipad not being included in South Boscali General Aviation recovery area
Fixed BDF Carrier failing to hold position in Free Flight - Heartland
Fixed cases of airbase buildings appearing neutral for remote clients in Multiplayer
The wingman in the "Dustbowl" mission will now correctly assist the player instead of immediately returning to base
Chicane IR signature now aligns with exhaust direction
Fixed cases of deployed cargo containers sliding without friction
Fixed cases of deployed cargo becoming stuck in aircraft cargo bay
Fixed mirrored rudder on CI-22 Cricket
Fixed cases of Cricket elevator vibration
Fixed cases of SAH-46 Chicane gun not rearming properly
Fixed cases of objective positions displaying incorrectly on map in Multiplayer
Fixed cases of AI aircraft launching AGM-99s from very low speed
Fixed Vortex lift fan door not contributing to aerodynamic drag when open
Audio/Effects
New sound for Chicane's 30mm rotary gun
New sound for AFV8 IFV 25mm Cannon
Radar ping lines on map now indicate state of detection/lock
New sound for Linebreaker IFV 25mm Cannon
Added soft-launch effect to ground-to-ground missile
Added smoke plumes to all ground based missile launchers
Fixed some surface guns being too quiet
Fixed vehicle idle sounds being too loud
All ships now have red, white, green navigation lights
All ships with landing decks now have directional landing lights, deck flood lights, and bridge lights
Added moon, with phases and night lighting updated
Improved dynamic exposure and range of daytime and nighttime post-processing effects
Improved night vision clarity and dynamic range
Improved tracer motion blur and night visibility
New and improved particle effects for ammunition detonations
Balance
tweaked MIL / AB thrust and IR levels for Vortex, Ifrit, Revoker
Vortex afterburner is now restricted when nozzle is pointing directly down
Increased max IR intensity for Ifrit (8.2, was 8)
Increased IR flare count for Ifrit (+8 for 72 total)
Increase VTOL dry thrust for Vortex
Reduced max IR intensity for Vortex (8, was 9)
Increased optical magnification for Vortex (1, was 0.7)
Reduced IR intensity for Revoker at MIL power (6, was 7)
Small increase to pilot g tolerance
Mission Editor: Increased max faction funds up to $10B
Increased AShM-300 terminal range to 5km (was 2km), same as AGM-99
Improved PAB-80LR gliding performance
Reduced ship radar clutter sensitivity
Reduced SARH / ARH missile minimum target altitude
Increased civilian buildings damage tolerance
Slightly reduced Tusko-B thrust and max speed
Increased ARAD thrust and max speed
Capturing an airbase now provides reward points to all contributing players
Replaced IRM-S1 with IRM-S2 for Mobile Air Defense units
Known Issues
Vehicle weapon sounds are sometimes silent until the vehicle is spectated
Rescuing a pilot via cargo hook currently embeds the hook in the pilot's skull
Network smoothing for cargo being transported by sling hook is not yet implemented
IRM-S2 missiles may exhibit aim over-correcting behaviour when launched from close range
AI aircraft currently lack routines for airdropping cargo or using troops to capture airbases
