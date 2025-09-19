Released dedicated server hosting tool, available from Tools category in Steam games list

Improved HUD for multiple gun turrets, and improved turret aiming

Improved maneuvering and terrain avoidance skills for AI aircraft

New aerodynamics and Fly-by-wire control filters for all aircraft

Many new scenery objects available in Mission Editor

Agrapol/Maris airbase renovations, with additional spawn points and improved layouts

Cargo parachutes for aerial deployment of containers and vehicles

Sling loading hooks for VL-49 and UH-90 Ibis, for transporting cargo and vehicles, and rescuing pilots

New ship lights at night, nighttime lighting improvements, and moon

Warhead storage buildings at airbases, providing nuclear loadout availability and general rearming

New infantry squad cargo for UH-90 Ibis, allowing airbase capture

New vehicle: M12 Jackknife combat engineering vehicle for conducting base building repairs

New vehicle: Hexhound UGV (SAM and grenade launcher variants)

Fixed cases of Spearhead laser not engaging targets

Fixed cases of ground vehicle weapon effects moving with the vehicle

Fixed cases of ships sinking spontaneously during maneuvers

Fixed cases of Annex Carrier and OTB-31 not holding position as instructed

Fixed returned airframe counted as loss in faction stats

Fixed cases of PAB80-LR exploding on launch

Fixed cases of helicopter rotor physics instability after blade damage

Fixed error in faction info panel when an airbase is captured / destroyed

Fixed northern helipad not being included in South Boscali General Aviation recovery area

Fixed BDF Carrier failing to hold position in Free Flight - Heartland

Fixed cases of airbase buildings appearing neutral for remote clients in Multiplayer

The wingman in the "Dustbowl" mission will now correctly assist the player instead of immediately returning to base

Chicane IR signature now aligns with exhaust direction

Fixed cases of deployed cargo containers sliding without friction

Fixed cases of deployed cargo becoming stuck in aircraft cargo bay

Fixed mirrored rudder on CI-22 Cricket

Fixed cases of Cricket elevator vibration

Fixed cases of SAH-46 Chicane gun not rearming properly

Fixed cases of objective positions displaying incorrectly on map in Multiplayer

Fixed cases of AI aircraft launching AGM-99s from very low speed