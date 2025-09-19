Launch date and time

Ship of Heroes will become available Monday September 22, 2025 at 2:30 PM EST.

Pricing

The initial download and an active subscription will give access to everything in the game. There are no microtransactions, no cash shop, no premium addons, no deluxe launch package. The initial download of $60 plus an active subscription gives access to everything currently in the game and added in the two years after launch. One month access is included in the initial download fee.

Once in the game, players can choose their term of subscription:

1 month: $15

3 months: $42 (Save 7%)

6 months: $78 (Save 13%)

Yearly: $144 (20%)

Screenshot

Microtransactions on the Steam store page refers only to the subscription, as it is implemented through the Steam microtransaction system. There are no actual microtransactions in Ship of Heroes.

What is included

· 10 character slots

· The full character creator and costume collection

· 5 archetypes; 240 powers

· Fast travel powers such as flight

· Missions and raids

· Housing

· 2,500 Unobtainium Dust (in game currency) for your first character

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 or 11

Processor: Intel core i7-8700 4.60 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3000 series or above / AMD Radeon RX 6600 or above

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 35 GB available space

Account Wipe

Characters in existing accounts will be returned to level 1 and their progress will be wiped (missions and achievements). Powers, equipped augments, infusions, inventory items will be removed. So will housing.

Character name and appearances will be retained. The appearance of characters created many years ago may have been altered by the many changes to the character creator.

You will be able to choose your archetype and starting powers for your existing characters either in the character creator or by visiting a Power Trainer.

We are grateful to those who helped us test the game during development. As a thank you, those players will start with the Beta Tester badge.

For questions, please post on ShipofHeroes.com/forum or fill a contact form on the website.