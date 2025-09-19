Playable Characters



Hat Kid

· Hurtboxes

- 📢Adjusted and tightened hurtboxes across several animations.



"Previous" Branch

· You can now access the previous patch via the Betas tab on Steam!

- This branch comes in handy for those who want more time between patches to save replays, or those who want the ability to compare version differences more directly. You can access this branch by right clicking Fraymakers in your Steam library, clicking Properties and heading to the Betas tab.



Note: Changes with a 📢 in front resulted from suggestions by our community!

