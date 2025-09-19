-Added Overclocking

-Added Tether mining

-Reworked node menu

-You can now add nodes by dragging it from the menu

-You can now make multiple connections by pressing on the output connector

-You can now interact with upgrade and collect buttons in move tool

-Improved camera movement to be more precise

-Improved language selection

-Slightly increased slider's grabber size

-Added a wipe data setting

-Added credits to the settings menu

-Added animations to the currency display

-Link to other stores and our discord server have been added in the settings menu

-Renamed Automatic Crypto Seller to Auto Crypto Seller

-Fixed subsequent pastes not having connections