-Added Overclocking
-Added Tether mining
-Reworked node menu
-You can now add nodes by dragging it from the menu
-You can now make multiple connections by pressing on the output connector
-You can now interact with upgrade and collect buttons in move tool
-Improved camera movement to be more precise
-Improved language selection
-Slightly increased slider's grabber size
-Added a wipe data setting
-Added credits to the settings menu
-Added animations to the currency display
-Link to other stores and our discord server have been added in the settings menu
-Renamed Automatic Crypto Seller to Auto Crypto Seller
-Fixed subsequent pastes not having connections
