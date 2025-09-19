 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20041269 Edited 19 September 2025 – 03:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi folks! This update fixes some known issues in the game. Thanks for your feedback and suggestions!

 

---Gunfire Reborn Studio

 

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where the Primary Skill of the Hero [Lyn] could not be normally cast after modifying key bindings

  • Fixed the issue where some heroes in [Star Link] experience abnormal damage loss after activating the Link [Storm Raid]

  • Fixed multiple known issues in game

