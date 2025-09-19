Hi folks! This update fixes some known issues in the game. Thanks for your feedback and suggestions!
---Gunfire Reborn Studio
Bug Fixes
Fixed the issue where the Primary Skill of the Hero [Lyn] could not be normally cast after modifying key bindings
Fixed the issue where some heroes in [Star Link] experience abnormal damage loss after activating the Link [Storm Raid]
Fixed multiple known issues in game
Gunfire Reborn Official Website
Gunfire Reborn Mobile Official Website
Changed files in this update