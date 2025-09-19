Overview

❖ v2.0.7.0

The first two items on our content roadmap (Balancing + Bug Fixes, and game optimizations) have been completed. While our efforts aren't done, we've made considerable enough progress in both departments that we are now comfortable moving forward.

*For details about the roadmap, check out our Content Roadmap post:

It's been a while since we've made any major patches, so we're going to take this opportunity to cover not only Season 2 changes, but list changes previously made in Season 1 that were never officially documented. First let's cover an upcoming event...

Events

❖ Dojo Masters World Warrior Tournament

September 20th (8:00pm EST / 5:00pm PST)

Tournament Match Rules:

Matches will be a first-to-5, with Grand Finals being a first-to-10.

Once per set, upon losing a match, you are allowed to change your Martial Art.

Watch The Tournament:

Twitch

YouTube

General Changes

❖ New Additions

• 4 New Mission Mode missions have been added (Additional missions added each week)

• Revamped cleaner Stamina Bar design when Stamina exceeds 6 bars.

❖ Optimizations

Main Menu performance has been improved.

Overall gameplay performance improvements.

Performance improvements in regards to in-game Statistics leading to faster game/menu transitions.

Improvements to Steam Achievement/Stats checking performance.

Replays Mode been reworked to be more optimized (Less RAM usage) and less buggy.

Reworked Hitstop interactions in Free-For-All styled matches to scale down for the sake of responsiveness.

❖ General Bug Fixes

Fixed a major desync that could occur when getting a Knockdown when playing online.

Fix for DLC Character Mastery Achievements resetting.

Fix to Netcode to better prevent unintentional disconnects.

Fixed a minor bug that caused players to "not exist" for a single frame on Victory/Taunt.

Fixes to Training Mode FrameData Timeline and Dummy Behaviors to be more consistent/accurate.

Fixed a local Free-For-All displaying the wrong character icons at the Results screen.

Fixed a minor visual bug involving side-preference settings.

Wifi/Ethernet Indicators now display properly (Was previously flipped).

Fixed some Mission Mode loading errors.

Fixed a bug that could cause Mission Mode objects to spawn in other modes unintentionally.

Fixed a softlock when returning to certain menus after playing Co-op Survival Mode.

Fixed a Crash/softlock that could occur when leaving the Glossary Menu.

Balance Changes

❖ System

• Universally, we've gone through with a fine comb to improve the general readability of gameplay.

♦ Most interactions now cause much longer Hitstop (Even more-so on Counter-Hit).

♦ Input Buffers have been tweaked to help certain actions flow a bit more comfortably.

♦ More VFX, SE, and Feed Text have been added to various interactions to better convey what has occurred.

♦ Add pushboxes to most attacks and actions to better prevent awkward player overlapping that could make certain interactions hard to visually parse in some cases.

• Removed a Parry/Guard option-select performed by pressing [FWD]+[BWD] simultaneously:

♦ Parry now locks itself out for 3 Frames when pressing [BWD] in neutral.

♦ Parry now locks itself out for 7 Frames when pressing [BWD] while Parry Attempt is Active.

❖ Shotokan Karate

• Retooled Super Uppercut to be more fair and reliable to execute across all input types.

• Super Uppercut now has a "Perfect" variant which occurs when you execute the attack perfectly (Just Frame) with [FWD]+[Punch] pressed at the exact same time.

♦ This variant has different knockback properties and deals additional base and chip Damage.

• Power Strike now has a "Perfect" variant which occurs when you release the punch at the earliest possible point when reaching max charge.

♦ This variant has different knockback properties and deals additional base and chip Damage.

• Fixed a bug that could lead to Shotokan Karate sliding indefinitely when getting Hurt while crouching.

❖ Muay Thai

• BWD Walk movement speed has been increased.

• Neutral Jab can now combo into Forward Jab.

• Neutral Kick now aggressively pushes players back.

• Forward Kick Knockback has been adjusted to not sent air Targets downward.

• Knee Strike has slightly increased recovery on whiff.

• Knee Strike has increased recovery when Blocked.

• Clinch Pummel nudge-velocity now increases in strength with each successive pummel.

• Muay Thai is now at advantage if a Grab Release occurs during Clinch.

• Fixed an oversight that caused Muay Thai's Pummel directions to be randomized.

• Fixed a scripting error that caused Kendo Reversal Slash from occurring properly.

• Fixed a bug that prevented Muay Thai's Launch Protection from activating against Taekwondo's Double Kicks.

❖ Taekwondo

• Feint Charges reworked slightly to level down when you perform the wrong action instead of completely clearing.

• Low Kick into High Kick now more reliably combos.

• High Kick can now loop back into Low Kick more comfortably.

• Spinning High Kick can now cancel into High Kick.

• Tornado Kick is now slower on startup, but much safer when on Block.

• Double Kicks now has laggier landing lag On Blocked.

• Jump Kick is now much more punishable on Whiff and on Block.

• Fly Kick now has a lingering Guard-Only Hitbox. This Hitbox does not deal CHIP.

• Roll can now consistently slip past Sumo's Charge Tackle.

• Reworked timing of certain animations to visually flow better (-appear smoother) on screen.

❖ Boxing

• Spin Dash is now Yellow after landing a Parry.

• Hook now properly pushes out of targets (Preventing awkward visual overlaps).

• Spin Dashes now consistently slip past Sumo's Charge Tackle.

• Spin Dash charged Strong Attacks now only deal -1/2 Damage to airborne Targets instead of 1.

• Fixed some scripting oversights in Boxing's Shuffle that would lead to a faster than normal Shuffle.

• Fixed a VFX issue with Boxing's Shuffle

❖ Krav Maga

• Weak and Strong Counters Attacks/Grab attempts can now be canceled into Charge Attacks on Whiff.

• Krav Maga now takes increased Hitstop and Hitstun if they guess the wrong Punch/Kick response.

• Total Takedown Break Points now reduce with each consecutive Total Takedown minigame that occurs.

• Reworked Krav Maga's Movement to be generally snappier/responsive, but also scale with Charge Level.

• Grabbing the Target from behind will initiate a new "Back Stab" behavior that forces the Target into NoTech.

- If the Target is Weakened, the grab becomes Unbreakable.

• Combat Roll can now consistently slip past Sumo's Charge Tackle.

• Combat Roll charge time now reduces the higher your Charge Level.

• Weak Kick Counter now always counts as a Low Attack.

• Weak Kick Counter can now properly interrupt Sumo's Charge Tackle.

• Weak Punch/Kick now deal more knockback and less Hitstun when hitting a Target who is already in Hitstun.

• Combination Strikes now more reliably hits airborne Targets after Counters.

• Combination Strikes is now a True Combo if the first punch hits a Target who is in Hitstun.

• FWD Dash can now be buffered out of Hitstun and Blockstun.

• Fixed a bug that prevented Krav Maga from Blocking during their Landing animation.

❖ Sumo

• White Sumo Shove now deals -1/2 Damage on Counter-Hit.

• Sumo Shove can now properly counter-hit Targets, with Yellow and Red Sweat variants placing them into a unique delayed air stalled state.

• Sumo Shove Weak Armor property is now removed if the attack is Blocked.

• Sumo Takedown's startup is now very briefly susceptible to getting interrupted by Low Attacks.

• Grab now auto-counter-hits airborne Targets, preventing them from Breaking the Grab.

• Grab Fakeout can now Juggle Airborne Targets who are in Hitstun.

• Performing a Grab Break now briefly freezes the one who grabbed you (placing Sumo at a slight advantage).

• Fixed a bug that would lead to Sumo getting Downed while airborne after being thrown.

• Fixed an edge case where Sumo's Sumo Power Sweat Level Color didn't match the respective Sumo Shove strength.

❖ Kyokushin Karate

• Kyokushin Karate is now more easily punishable if they get Parried.

• Triangle Kick Hurtbox has been reworked. It's not less likely to be grabbed or hurt during startup.

• Controlled Breathing OnHit healing now fully stops once you reach Combination 4 until you return to 0.

• Controlled Breathing passive healing now goes on cooldown for half a second when Grabbed/Thrown.

• Fixed a bug that allowed Kyokushin Karate to Block immediately after/while being Thrown.

• Fixed an oversight that allowed Zenshin Armor Hitstop to occur to opponent when Zenshin was interrupted by a Strong Attack.

❖ Capoeira

• Idle Ginga is now slower while Capoeira is Weakened.

• Fixed a few instances of Capoeira returning to the wrong Ginga Stance post-action.

• Improvements to Capoeira's Rhythm Strike VFX to be more in-style with the game's visuals.

• Capoeira now has subtle VFX and SE when reaching Full Ginga.

• Capoeira can now cancel FWD Step into BWD Hop (And vise-versa) sooner.

• Capoeira's Low Profile actions now more reliably ignore most opponent pushboxes.

• Fixed a bug that unintentionally gave Capoeira's Low Dodge an upper body Hurtbox when on the Left-Ginga.

• Push Kick now hits slight further forward against Ground Targets.

• Push Kick now starts up faster when performed after a Front cartwheel.

• Capoeira's Push Kick now has new VFX to better sell the impact.

• Compass Kick has been made more low profile on startup.

• Crescent Kick is now more low profile on startup.

• Capoeira's Compass and Crescent Kicks now ignore most pushboxes on startup.

• Fixed a bug that prevented Capoeira from Blocking after being Hurt.

• Capoeira now has additional VFX to better convey their Blocking Penalty.

• Capoeira now takes additional Knockback when Blocking a Low Attack.

♦ This was done to bring it a bit more inline with Blocking High Attacks and to improve readability.

• Capoeira now clears their Hurt and Block Penalties when Teching, when Grabbed, when Escaping a Grab, or having their Grab Broken.

• Capoeira now properly transitions into the Airborne Grab Escape animation when escaping a grab while airborne.

• Addressed an oversight that lead Capoeira to having the wrong amount of Hitstun/Blockstun when Hurt/Blocking.

• IF Capoeira is standing-combo'd for 3 hits, they when now "Topple" off their feet to prevent infinites.

• Fixed a bug that would cause Capoeira to briefly gain additional hurtboxes when attacks were interrupted.

• Added a Pushbox to Capoeira's Arm(s) during the startup of Special Kicks.

• Special Kicks now have much more recovery On Block.

• Improvements to Capoeira's ground shadow to better reflect their movements.

• Fixed a bug that prevented Scissor Grab from occurring when the Target is airborne.

• Scissor Grab now tints gray after the whiffing the grab chance to better convey when you've missed.

• Fixed a bug that caused Scissor Grab to be unbreakable even while the opponent wasn't Weakened.

• Capoeira's Scissor Grab no longer places target into infinite NoTech.

• Add new Feed Text "Decisive!" when Capoeira lands a Grab on a Weakened Target.

• Capoeira's Trip Grab ("Vingativa") now properly deals Damage on the Throw Frame.

• Capoeira's Scissor Grab and Trip Grab ("Vingativa") now properly places Target into NoTech for 3 seconds.

• Cartwheel Strike is now low profile on startup.

• Fixed a hurtbox alignment bug during Cartwheel Strike's Recovery.

• Cartwheel Strike can now be performed during the Neutral Stance portion of their BWDs Hop.

• Cartwheel Strike previously lacked full support for Rhythm Strikes, this has been fixed.

• Add Feed Text "Bad!" when performing one of Capoeira's Special Kick from the wrong Stance.

• Reworked Front and Back Cartwheel's Hurtboxes to be more low profile and to better avoid Grabs.

• Front and Back Cartwheels now add to their Ginga Steps.

• Front and Back Cartwheels now more reliably avoid highs (and some mid Attacks).

• Front and Back Cartwheels now recover faster when at Full Ginga.

• Front and Back Cartwheels now startup much faster when performed from Neutral Stance.

• Back Cartwheel's anti-air Hitbox range has been increased.

• Back Cartwheel's travel distance now lessened when performed from a Back Stance with it even further lessened while in Full Ginga.

• Removed 3 Capoeira infinites.

• Added more appropriate Special Indicators for Capoeira in Training Mode to represent their Rhythm Strikes ♪