Thank you all for your continued support and valuable feedback! This update includes multiple optimizations to the game content, with specific adjustments as follows:
System Adjustments
Removed the time limit from Hard Mode while increasing enemy difficulty.
Changed backpack treasures to have purely positive effects, which only apply to the player's party.
Added a new Town Flight item, allowing quick teleportation to previously visited towns.
New treasure chests will have a chance to respawn in all regions every 7 days.
Balance Optimizations
Reduced the price of food.
Significantly decreased the amount of health lost due to hunger.
Increased gold drops from bandits in the mid-to-late game.
Characters can now consume stat-boosting fruits.
Overall enhanced the stats of character equipment.
Lowered the value of life-steal coefficients.
Combat Adjustments
Increased the success rate of escaping battles.
Reduced the penalty for escaping.
Auto-battle now retains status effects.
Zealots will now only appear on main roads and have an increased spawn rate.
