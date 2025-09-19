 Skip to content
Major 19 September 2025 Build 20041219
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you all for your continued support and valuable feedback! This update includes multiple optimizations to the game content, with specific adjustments as follows:

System Adjustments

  • Removed the time limit from Hard Mode while increasing enemy difficulty.

  • Changed backpack treasures to have purely positive effects, which only apply to the player's party.

  • Added a new Town Flight item, allowing quick teleportation to previously visited towns.

  • New treasure chests will have a chance to respawn in all regions every 7 days.

Balance Optimizations

  • Reduced the price of food.

  • Significantly decreased the amount of health lost due to hunger.

  • Increased gold drops from bandits in the mid-to-late game.

  • Characters can now consume stat-boosting fruits.

  • Overall enhanced the stats of character equipment.

  • Lowered the value of life-steal coefficients.

Combat Adjustments

  • Increased the success rate of escaping battles.

  • Reduced the penalty for escaping.

  • Auto-battle now retains status effects.

  • Zealots will now only appear on main roads and have an increased spawn rate.

Changed files in this update

