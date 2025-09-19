Thank you all for your continued support and valuable feedback! This update includes multiple optimizations to the game content, with specific adjustments as follows:

System Adjustments

Removed the time limit from Hard Mode while increasing enemy difficulty.

Changed backpack treasures to have purely positive effects, which only apply to the player's party.

Added a new Town Flight item, allowing quick teleportation to previously visited towns.

New treasure chests will have a chance to respawn in all regions every 7 days.

Balance Optimizations

Reduced the price of food.

Significantly decreased the amount of health lost due to hunger.

Increased gold drops from bandits in the mid-to-late game.

Characters can now consume stat-boosting fruits.

Overall enhanced the stats of character equipment.

Lowered the value of life-steal coefficients.

Combat Adjustments