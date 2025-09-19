- Increased forward and backward kicking/dribbling/tackling hitbox reach.

- Reworked kick, dribble and juggle charges.

- Tweaked ball physics slightly so it should slow down less when rolling on the ground. This won't speed up the ball, just how much it slows down when rolling on the ground and it's not too drastic of a change.

- Increased juggle height slightly.

- Changed body collision with the ball so it triggers a kick cooldown. This should prevent the double touches happening between body and kick/dribbling, making the ball get kicked away and therefore making the player lose control of the ball. This isn't a perfect solution but it should at least make the ball more controllable. We might revisit other ways to fix this issue later.

- Adjusted GK sideways dive hitbox animations and size some more.