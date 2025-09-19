**Happy 1 Year Birthday to V-Stump!** As a little present, we've brought OG Maps back! Take a trip down memory lane with a journey through V-Stump. Frolic through Mountains, Forest, Caves, Canyons, City, and Clouds just like the monke of yore. Relive those nostalgic moments today!On top of that we've also got some fresh gear in the shop:



- **Mechanical Monke Bundle:** Take control of the beach in style with your Clockwork Coat, Cog Wings, and Brass Battleship!

- **Sneakerheads:** For all the hype beast monke in your life, make sure you score a W with this drop.

- **Monke Beanie:** Grab this exclusive new cosmetic by purchasing some monke merch!