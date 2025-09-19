Rideable Horses:

- they can now push living animals and corpses around

- nearby animals no longer make the horse position jump around

Wife Recruiter level:

- stopped people talking too much

- made girls gradually turn their head and then body towards you when you talk to them

- stopped other people from walking through standing girls

Bubblebaths mode:

- made announcement text blue with drop shadow

- bubbles appear when sword is used on lifeform and they follow their body

- improving human ragdolls from sword impact

Other:

- can use menus again in the warning screen

- made sword longer

- added glow/bloom to title screens