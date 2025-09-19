Rideable Horses:
- they can now push living animals and corpses around
- nearby animals no longer make the horse position jump around
Wife Recruiter level:
- stopped people talking too much
- made girls gradually turn their head and then body towards you when you talk to them
- stopped other people from walking through standing girls
Bubblebaths mode:
- made announcement text blue with drop shadow
- bubbles appear when sword is used on lifeform and they follow their body
- improving human ragdolls from sword impact
Other:
- can use menus again in the warning screen
- made sword longer
- added glow/bloom to title screens
Changed files in this update