 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite THRONE AND LIBERTY Borderlands® 4 Fellowship Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20040651 Edited 19 September 2025 – 01:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Optimization: Similar to walls, doors no longer require flooring underneath.
Optimization: Added attribute copying functionality to docks.
Optimization: Online Empires now retain up to 500 historical records to prevent network errors caused by excessive data.
Bug Fix: 3-year profit display error on the turntable.
Value Adjustment: The mine hollowing indicator now includes the number of mines that have been deeply excavated.
Optimization: The research start confirmation window can now be closed using the ESC key.
Bug Fix: The Land of Happiness achievement was being achieved at the start of the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link