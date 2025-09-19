Optimization: Similar to walls, doors no longer require flooring underneath.
Optimization: Added attribute copying functionality to docks.
Optimization: Online Empires now retain up to 500 historical records to prevent network errors caused by excessive data.
Bug Fix: 3-year profit display error on the turntable.
Value Adjustment: The mine hollowing indicator now includes the number of mines that have been deeply excavated.
Optimization: The research start confirmation window can now be closed using the ESC key.
Bug Fix: The Land of Happiness achievement was being achieved at the start of the game.
Experience optimization
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update