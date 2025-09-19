Optimization: Similar to walls, doors no longer require flooring underneath.

Optimization: Added attribute copying functionality to docks.

Optimization: Online Empires now retain up to 500 historical records to prevent network errors caused by excessive data.

Bug Fix: 3-year profit display error on the turntable.

Value Adjustment: The mine hollowing indicator now includes the number of mines that have been deeply excavated.

Optimization: The research start confirmation window can now be closed using the ESC key.

Bug Fix: The Land of Happiness achievement was being achieved at the start of the game.