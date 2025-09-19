 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite THRONE AND LIBERTY Borderlands® 4 Fellowship Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20040634 Edited 19 September 2025 – 01:39:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Reduced the dimensions of some assets to reduce overall memory usage.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3166481
  • Loading history…
Windows Simplified Chinese Depot 3166482
  • Loading history…
Windows Russian Depot 3166483
  • Loading history…
Windows Turkish Depot 3166484
  • Loading history…
Windows Ukrainian Depot 3166485
  • Loading history…
Windows Japanese Depot 3166486
  • Loading history…
Windows Polish Depot 3166487
  • Loading history…
Windows Korean Depot 3166488
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link