 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite THRONE AND LIBERTY Borderlands® 4 Fellowship Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20040624 Edited 19 September 2025 – 01:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

We are coming to you with the first hotfix after launch, in which we have improved the functionality of To Do lists in emails. There can still be some isolated issues with crossing them off, but we are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Thank you for your feedback and interest in the game, more fixes are on the way.

See you soon,
ServiceIT Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2194731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link