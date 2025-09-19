Hello everyone!
We are coming to you with the first hotfix after launch, in which we have improved the functionality of To Do lists in emails. There can still be some isolated issues with crossing them off, but we are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
Thank you for your feedback and interest in the game, more fixes are on the way.
See you soon,
ServiceIT Team
Hotfix 1.0.1
Update notes via Steam Community
