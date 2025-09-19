 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20040602 Edited 19 September 2025 – 07:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The following updates have been made.

1. Added "Hazard Pay" mode to Ibaraki Prefecture S Residence.
2. A new abnormality has started to occur in Hazard Pay mode.

We look forward to your continued support of Japan Stigmatized Property.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3809111
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809112
