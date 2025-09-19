The following updates have been made.
1. Added "Hazard Pay" mode to Ibaraki Prefecture S Residence.
2. A new abnormality has started to occur in Hazard Pay mode.
We look forward to your continued support of Japan Stigmatized Property.
Update notice
Update notes via Steam Community
