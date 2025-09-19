Cranius’ weekly exotic now has dupe protection correctly applied to it

Fixed a bug that stopped players from damaging enemies when joining an in-progress mission

Fixed an issue that caused the ‘craft new undiscovered upgrade’ button to be interactable when you had no undiscovered upgrades to craft

Fixed an issue where enemy footstep sounds would sometimes play in the wrong location for a frame after spawning

Fixed an issue where The Shocklance’s Laying Cable HUD popup could get stuck on screen after exiting your inventory

Fixed an issue where normal decay explosions were using a large explosion sound and the Glider’s Clearing Charge was using a small explosion sound. Now they’re switched and everyone is happy.

The description for the meteorite side objective now displays correctly

Fixed a typo in the DMLR’s Coronal Ejection upgrade