Cranius
Cranius’ weekly exotic now has dupe protection correctly applied to it
Other Stuff
Fixed a bug that stopped players from damaging enemies when joining an in-progress mission
Fixed an issue that caused the ‘craft new undiscovered upgrade’ button to be interactable when you had no undiscovered upgrades to craft
Fixed an issue where enemy footstep sounds would sometimes play in the wrong location for a frame after spawning
Fixed an issue where The Shocklance’s Laying Cable HUD popup could get stuck on screen after exiting your inventory
Fixed an issue where normal decay explosions were using a large explosion sound and the Glider’s Clearing Charge was using a small explosion sound. Now they’re switched and everyone is happy.
The description for the meteorite side objective now displays correctly
Fixed a typo in the DMLR’s Coronal Ejection upgrade
Fixed some spots where enemies could teleport to players when jumping on Saxonite Transport barrel repositories
Changed files in this update