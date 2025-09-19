 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20040541
Update notes via Steam Community

Cranius

  • Cranius’ weekly exotic now has dupe protection correctly applied to it

Other Stuff

  • Fixed a bug that stopped players from damaging enemies when joining an in-progress mission

  • Fixed an issue that caused the ‘craft new undiscovered upgrade’ button to be interactable when you had no undiscovered upgrades to craft

  • Fixed an issue where enemy footstep sounds would sometimes play in the wrong location for a frame after spawning

  • Fixed an issue where The Shocklance’s Laying Cable HUD popup could get stuck on screen after exiting your inventory

  • Fixed an issue where normal decay explosions were using a large explosion sound and the Glider’s Clearing Charge was using a small explosion sound. Now they’re switched and everyone is happy.

  • The description for the meteorite side objective now displays correctly

  • Fixed a typo in the DMLR’s Coronal Ejection upgrade

  • Fixed some spots where enemies could teleport to players when jumping on Saxonite Transport barrel repositories

Changed files in this update

