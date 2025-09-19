- Fixed the texture of the Showabashi tram stop sign.
- Fixed the road 3d model near the Jujigai.
- Fixed an issue where the rear door of the type 3000 did not animate.
- Fixed the animation of the pressure gauge needle on the type 3000.
- Enabled closing the pause menu with the ESC key (ESC key to resume operation).
Ver.1.3.16 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
