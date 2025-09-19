 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20040499 Edited 19 September 2025 – 01:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the texture of the Showabashi tram stop sign.
  • Fixed the road 3d model near the Jujigai.
  • Fixed an issue where the rear door of the type 3000 did not animate.
  • Fixed the animation of the pressure gauge needle on the type 3000.
  • Enabled closing the pause menu with the ESC key (ESC key to resume operation).

