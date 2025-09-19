v2.72.1 Release Notes

Fixed Bug where Skeleton Bros encounter was only apply challenge modifier buffs to one of the two skeletons. (Thanks 1_r3gr3t_cr32ting_th1s_us3rn2m3)

Fixed Bug where, after retreating from an ambush encounter, enemies would retain their challenge modifier buffs and then stack additional buffs upon returning to the fight, making it unintentionally escalate in difficulty. (Thanks Guest_245765)

Fixed Bug with Hero Doll returning 5-Cost Units instead of 4-Cost Guardians. Also made it so that if there are no valid guardians to summon via the Hero Doll, the item is no longer consumed. (Thanks DarthMcStuffins and 1_r3gr3t_cr32ting_th1s_us3rn2m3)

Fixed Bug where Saddle Bags and Orb of Insight where no being translated properly in Spanish and other languages. Also fixed several broken {SUBTYPE} translations in other cards and prompts for our other supported languages. (Thanks SoyAbel and Esfinge)

Fixed Bug where Orb of Insight was consistently fetching only a small subset of the potential cards and quite commonly the same card. (Thanks 1_r3gr3t_cr32ting_th1s_us3rn2m3)

QoL: The traveling salesman will now sell a bonus 3 cards (animal harnesses) if you own the Animal Gear DLC to maintain the prior card pool available for humanoid equipment. (Thanks Coolsteel)

QoL: When a unique artifact appears in a traveling salesman shop, it will no longer count as being encountered for that chapter. This is intended to help players who might desire a particular item, not enough gold, and want to return to the traveling salesman to purchase. The traveling salesman shop inventory is specific to the campsite they spawn at, so players can spend marshmallows to setup camp at the same site and purchase items previously offered at that site.

Balance: Sacrificial Orb changed from "Support: Destroy to gain mana equal to its cost." to ""Support: Destroy to gain mana equal to its cost. It cannot Downfall." This prevents units with downfall abilities such as cat of nine, hellhound puppy, and bone harness from being sacrificed multiple times without consequence. (Thanks 1_r3gr3t_cr32ting_th1s_us3rn2m3)

Balance: Increased starting gold for Items by 25% for all upgrade tiers. This is to offset the increase in equipment gold price so you can now afford to take the same gear as starting equipment relative to before the 2.70 major update. (Thanks DARLING)

Balance: Increased both the item limit and artifact limit by 1 for all upgrade tiers. This is to ensure you have an extra slot for additional gear and potentially taking the White Flag as a starting artifact without disrupting builds prior to the 2.70 major update. The White Flag artifact offsets the changes made to the No Retreat challenge modifier so that you don't have to roll dice when retreating in Descent. (Thanks DARLING)



Thanks to everyone for the amazing feedback on the 2.70 major update and Animal Gear DLC! Here's the second round of fixes in response to your suggestions.