Version 0.9 brings couple new cards, buffs to weak keywords, enemy AI improvements and new sound effects. (Next update in October.) Feelment decided to approve some of my songs to their karaoke service, finally, after the whole summer basically. I will be able to sing them in the next student parties, so to celebrate that I fixed all the current bugs on v0.9 and will release it now two weeks early – yippee!

New Keywords

2 new keywords.

· Soul Robber – Permanently steal the cards this defeats. (Move powerful version of Soul Hunter, but more strategic in case you steal a bad card.)

· Victim – Winning and losing are reversed. (Interesting, counters guns and OP cards.)





New cards

13 new cards.

· Lava Lamp (Zipper) – Digital, Cooties

· Bone Fingers (Scissors) – Undead, Soul Hunter, Shadow-replace

· Roulette (Paper) – Coin-flip

· Die-Throw (Rock) – Coin-flip, Pair

· Luv-Luv Slaver (Gun) – Soul Robber, Cooties

· Speed Test (Scissor) – Coin-flip, Sinful

· Fire Arrows (Scissor) – Incinerate, Reload

· Drone (Gun) – High-ground, Pick-up

· Invisibility Cloak (Paper) – Shadow-replace, Very Nutty

· Rattlesnake (Scissor) – Victim

· Legal Files (Paper) – Victim

· Pearl (Rock) – Victim

· Ticci Doll (Rockstar) – Dirt, Spy, Berserk

Logic Changes

Buffed weak keywords.

· Cooties has been changed. Now instead of defeating vanillas, it defeats cards with less keywords. (Previously cooties was one of the worst keywords in the game, and after first rounds it sees no play. This change keeps the original intention of the keyword, but makes it powerful. And in card design allows scaling with 2-keyword and 3-keyword cards. For example Girl’s Diary is not now just worse version of Love Letter, but Secrets is compensated by the fact that Cooties now affects all 1-keyword cards. Also with this update, updated art for Girl’s Diary and Eyelash Curlers, as the previous artwork had random anime girls. Now the new artworks try to present Anne-Lotte and Raisen in the back.)

· November now also resets opponents nut. (Meaning the turn counter towards their next nut goes to 0, and multiplier for their next nut goes to 1. November has been kinda useless keyword, as it is impossible to time it. Now you don’t have to time it perfectly.)

· If multi-type Chameleon/Werewolf gets changed to uni-type, next time it shifts, it will become a multi-type again. (Before it just remained uni-type forever – that sucks.)

· Changed Aura Farming limit from 10 → 3 cards of the same type played in a row. (With 10 Dorodango kinda sucks, cause in normal situations you can never draw it. But if the limit is 3, then it becomes a possible challenge and I can design more powerful cards around the mechanic.)

· If a card has a negative multiplier, it cannot gain points with Ocean Dweller or nutting. (Makes Dirt more impactful, and just makes sense.)

· Now when you reach the point goal, lives automatically reduce to 1. (Maybe later I will add some victory cut-scene or effect, and then it says – you are now on endless mode.)





Enemy AI

Improvements to make the AI more hard, because game has gotten more complicated with all the advanced keywords.

· Enemy AI now recognizes type changes from Ocean, and knows it can stop Ocean with Time-stop or Positive.

· Now if opponent fails Spy, AI will slam its worst card and win by default.

· Enemy AI now knows that guns with Time-stop gain advantage over other cards.

· Enemy AI now sees face-up Devour cards, and will play its worst card in it. (Before enemy AI was just dumb, and allowed you you to eat its gun with Stallion or Tree Goblin.)





Music

Added 2 new songs.

· Mission – This is new Church Gathering type rap song. (New theme for the Sisters.)

· Agentti – This was a quirky song I made on my own. I will try to make more of my own music in the future. (Also changed Rauta Nousee and En Ikin Kuole from the last update with my own versions.)





Bug Fixes

Fixed annoying bugs.

· Fixed bug that if started new game while stopping time, then the game stayed slow and no music played until next time stop card was played.

· Fixed a bug with Devow that it did not keep its own stamp and holographic if the card eaten did not have any.

· Fixed a bug that if card had two spy type effects, they did not trigger in chain but tried to trigger at same time, and that was very buggy.





Visuals

Small quality-of-life changes.

· Gave a better trolling sprite for Agent 47. (The old troll sprite was more like another character. This one looks more swag and serious.)

· New sprites for Anne-Lotte’s Ant Queen -variant. (That is a new rare opponent. She uses Champion and Divine cards in tandem with the default Kawaii cards she has. Also, the Badass -variant for Farty-Pete is now enabled. He uses Delusional and Demonic cards.)

· Each opponent can now have more than 1 possible background. (Added second background to some opponents.)

· Dealt with foil inflation. (There was too many kinda bad cards with foil treatment. I made 3 before foil card non-foil to make it feel special again.)

· Between-game-background-cards now spawn in bursts. (Looks more satisfying. Also, made so that 1 tenth of time, Undead and Tidal cards will show as guns.)

· Losing points makes negative point poppets float up from your point counter.





SFX

Game has become more immersive.

· Rattlesnake rattle and hiss sound effect for Victim. (Really makes you scared.)

· Bongo drums and alien gun sound for Luv Luv Slaver. (He joins the tribe!)

· Bow shooting and rubber reload sound for Fire Arrows. (Really enjoying this one. I need to add more sound effects for common cards. Just so much more satisfying. I feel like I want to pick this card just because of the sound. Fire Arrows is also a good common though.)

· Missile turret sound effect for Drone. (Quick destruction, as it shoots more bullets than any other gun.)

· Piano glissando sound for spying. (The spy sound effect for previous version is now for Dirt.)

· Added alien beep sound, like spawning a card from nothing, for Berserk.

· Added a low rumble sound for Shadow-replace. (Now it really feels like Renderer spawns from a shadow.)

· Wet sounds added for Clone and Contagious. The perfect versions have heavenly choir added in addition. (Also made so the Ocean Dweller shine effect is shown when a card gets cloned or altered.)

· Creepy girl laughing for Ticci Doll.





~~~

That is all new in v0.9. I also added the Settings button, but not the settings yet – heheh! I have to figure what kind of settings the game needs. There’s been comments on being able to change music volume or disabling window shake. (What I like most is adding new cards, sound effects and animations. So, the settings has not been a priority.)

The game will be changed to paid 1st of October, and will be priced at $7.99 USD. (Based on the comments, that is what people thought was a fair price for the game.)

Thank you, see you again in November. I read all the comments, so hit me if you have anything to ask. Love you, bye!

Eero Laine