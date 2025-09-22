 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20040429 Edited 22 September 2025 – 11:59:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We're excited to release a major update for BullyBallSoccer featuring a complete code rewrite from the ground up. This represents a significant milestone for the game and should be the final major overhaul - moving forward, we'll focus on incremental updates to add new features and polish the experience.
Key Improvements:

Enhanced Network Replication - Smoother, more responsive multiplayer experience
Improved Physics System - More realistic and consistent ball and player physics
Solid Foundation - Better codebase for future feature additions and bug fixes

This update lays the groundwork for BullyBallSoccer's future development. Thank you for your patience during development, and we hope you enjoy the improved gameplay experience!

