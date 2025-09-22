We're excited to release a major update for BullyBallSoccer featuring a complete code rewrite from the ground up. This represents a significant milestone for the game and should be the final major overhaul - moving forward, we'll focus on incremental updates to add new features and polish the experience.

Key Improvements:



Enhanced Network Replication - Smoother, more responsive multiplayer experience

Improved Physics System - More realistic and consistent ball and player physics

Solid Foundation - Better codebase for future feature additions and bug fixes



This update lays the groundwork for BullyBallSoccer's future development. Thank you for your patience during development, and we hope you enjoy the improved gameplay experience!