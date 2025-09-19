Wow get ready this is coming in spicy my amigos!

Weight management will be fun not taxing.

Right now buffalos take one slot but be warned that will change very soon in weight management!

Take your meats and processed goods to the general stores to sell and reward yourself!

You will now notice animals drop dead when hunting, pick them up and take them to the new butchers and they will skin them for you.

Day and Night cycle effects not just you but also farms, animals, and how people act and live.

Clock system will tell you not only the time, but shows you the date as well (start year is 1832).

Bandits will spawn less in the day time and more during the night!

Calendar system set up in the back end so seasons, weather, and festive are on the way!

Along with that the world will look different to the weather as well (rain puddles and such)