Wow get ready this is coming in spicy my amigos!
HUNTING OVERHAULT:
You will now notice animals drop dead when hunting, pick them up and take them to the new butchers and they will skin them for you.
Take your meats and processed goods to the general stores to sell and reward yourself!
Right now buffalos take one slot but be warned that will change very soon in weight management!
Weight management will be fun not taxing.
DAY AND NIGHT CYCLE:
Day and Night cycle effects not just you but also farms, animals, and how people act and live.
Clock system will tell you not only the time, but shows you the date as well (start year is 1832).
Bandits will spawn less in the day time and more during the night!
Calendar system set up in the back end so seasons, weather, and festive are on the way!
Along with that the world will look different to the weather as well (rain puddles and such)
Buildings will feature lights at night in the next few days!
Random Animal and Bandit Spawns, Hand Placed!:
OK so each region took a lot of research for this part on what was going on people and animal wise!
Hand placed around the regions will spawn Animals and Bandits based on current time, and the historical context of that region of the time period.
That means you will find more buffalos in some states and some in others. Witch sets up for map expansions and new states!
Also wrapping up male NPCs so they can also spawn in the world!
INTERIORS:
All saloons can now be entered!
All Butchers can now be entered as well!
Gun Shops not ready yet there's alot to work on for that!
Now you can choose what bars and shops to visit!
WHAT IS NEXT?!:
Finishing the Gun stores and unique weapons!
More Interior variety.
Crafting!
Calendar System/Weather and festivles!
More Quests that involve unique items and locations to visit and grab!
Graphics overhaul (shadows, buildings in different directions, rocks, trees, bushes, enemies)
K have fun this weekend! Oh and the Demo is now on a 7 minute timer be warned!
Took alot of research but thankfully i grew up wanting to be a cowby!
Games FOr Gamersrs ALwayyyss!
Blake "Aggressive Kwi" Out!!!
