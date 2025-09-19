 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite THRONE AND LIBERTY Borderlands® 4 Fellowship Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 19 September 2025 Build 20040375 Edited 19 September 2025 – 02:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Wow get ready this is coming in spicy my amigos!

HUNTING OVERHAULT:

  • You will now notice animals drop dead when hunting, pick them up and take them to the new butchers and they will skin them for you.

  • Take your meats and processed goods to the general stores to sell and reward yourself!

  • Right now buffalos take one slot but be warned that will change very soon in weight management!

  • Weight management will be fun not taxing.

DAY AND NIGHT CYCLE:

  • Day and Night cycle effects not just you but also farms, animals, and how people act and live.

  • Clock system will tell you not only the time, but shows you the date as well (start year is 1832).

  • Bandits will spawn less in the day time and more during the night!

  • Calendar system set up in the back end so seasons, weather, and festive are on the way!

  • Along with that the world will look different to the weather as well (rain puddles and such)

  • Buildings will feature lights at night in the next few days!

Random Animal and Bandit Spawns, Hand Placed!:

  • OK so each region took a lot of research for this part on what was going on people and animal wise!

  • Hand placed around the regions will spawn Animals and Bandits based on current time, and the historical context of that region of the time period.

  • That means you will find more buffalos in some states and some in others. Witch sets up for map expansions and new states!

  • Also wrapping up male NPCs so they can also spawn in the world!

INTERIORS:

  • All saloons can now be entered!

  • All Butchers can now be entered as well!

  • Gun Shops not ready yet there's alot to work on for that!

  • Now you can choose what bars and shops to visit!

WHAT IS NEXT?!:

  1. Finishing the Gun stores and unique weapons!

  2. More Interior variety.

  3. Crafting!

  4. Calendar System/Weather and festivles!

  5. More Quests that involve unique items and locations to visit and grab!

  6. Graphics overhaul (shadows, buildings in different directions, rocks, trees, bushes, enemies)

K have fun this weekend! Oh and the Demo is now on a 7 minute timer be warned!

Took alot of research but thankfully i grew up wanting to be a cowby!

Games FOr Gamersrs ALwayyyss!

Blake "Aggressive Kwi" Out!!!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2003151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link