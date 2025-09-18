 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20040320 Edited 19 September 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Tonight, we tighten down our helmets and hold fast, pushing towards Logan field and Free Shoonya's cabin. Learn more about the game, story and characters as we shoot and blow things up!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2246813
