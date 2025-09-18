Tonight, we tighten down our helmets and hold fast, pushing towards Logan field and Free Shoonya's cabin. Learn more about the game, story and characters as we shoot and blow things up!
Livestream with the Developer 9/18
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2246813
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update