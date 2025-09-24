Hello, everyone! Following the release of Patch 0.5.1, we noticed some issues with the new Morning Star weapon. We've taken action and given a small buff to its augments in this patch, along with various bug fixes.

Additionally, we've updated the UI and added Japanese language support to celebrate Duriano's participation in the Tokyo Game Show 2025 in Japan.

Feature Update

QoL for permanent upgrade Permanent Upgrades will now show all upcoming upgrade tiers you have not yet unlocked. These will be marked with a symbol to let you know how many more tiers are waiting



General Gameplay Update

Rework Blacksmith system Now the Blacksmith chamber will no longer give players a free augment. Instead, it is now a shop that sells augments at a random discount

Change augment’s rarity chance

Changed the random chance for all augments to appear in the shop

Balance Update

Buff Morning Star’s augment Grasp of Warrior’s special effect damage from 50 + 50% Physical Damage > 50 + 100% Physical Damage Core of Destruction’s token duration increases from 5 seconds > 15 seconds and token damage from 50 + 100% of Physical Damage > 50 + 200% of Physical Damage

God’s skill rework Forseti’s skill God’s skill level 1: Gain Shield equal 100% of Max HP, +200 Thorn for 6 seconds and after 3 seconds, explode 90% of Shield that player have and deal damage equal 200% of player's current Shield to all enemies God’s skill level 2: Gain Shield equal 150% of Max HP, +500 Thorn for 6 seconds and after 3 seconds, explode 90% of Shield that player have and deal damage equal 200% of player's current Shield to all enemies God’s skill level 3: Gain Shield equal 200% of Max HP, +1000 Thorn for 6 seconds and after 3 seconds, explode 90% of Shield that player have and deal damage equal 500% of player's current Shield to all enemies Mimir’s skill God’s skill level 1: +20 Spell Damage for 5 seconds and deal damage 50 + 50% Spell Damage + 50% Trail Pray to all enemies and inflict Burn for 7 seconds Aegir’s skill God’s skill level 3: +25 Life Steal and +35 Evasion for 5 seconds. Summon 3 Spirit of the dept for 7 seconds that will attack projectile to the nearest enemy for every 0.2 seconds and global range, deal damage 50 + 500% Life Steal. After 7 seconds, the Big Spirit of the dept will detonate to deal damage 1000 + 10000% Life Steal



Menu & UI Update

Update Japanese Localization

New UI for result scene

New main menu UI

Bug Fixes