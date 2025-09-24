 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Dying Light: The Beast BlockBlasters
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20040242 Edited 24 September 2025 – 12:59:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone! Following the release of Patch 0.5.1, we noticed some issues with the new Morning Star weapon. We've taken action and given a small buff to its augments in this patch, along with various bug fixes.

Additionally, we've updated the UI and added Japanese language support to celebrate Duriano's participation in the Tokyo Game Show 2025 in Japan.

Feature Update

  • QoL for permanent upgrade

    • Permanent Upgrades will now show all upcoming upgrade tiers you have not yet unlocked. These will be marked with a symbol to let you know how many more tiers are waiting

General Gameplay Update

  • Rework Blacksmith system

    • Now the Blacksmith chamber will no longer give players a free augment. Instead, it is now a shop that sells augments at a random discount

  • Change augment’s rarity chance

  • Changed the random chance for all augments to appear in the shop

Balance Update

  • Buff Morning Star’s augment

    • Grasp of Warrior’s special effect damage from 50 + 50% Physical Damage > 50 + 100% Physical Damage

    • Core of Destruction’s token duration increases from 5 seconds > 15 seconds and token damage from 50 + 100% of Physical Damage > 50 + 200% of Physical Damage

  • God’s skill rework

    • Forseti’s skill

      • God’s skill level 1: Gain Shield equal 100% of Max HP, +200 Thorn for 6 seconds and after 3 seconds, explode 90% of Shield that player have and deal damage equal 200% of player's current Shield to all enemies

      • God’s skill level 2: Gain Shield equal 150% of Max HP, +500 Thorn for 6 seconds and after 3 seconds, explode 90% of Shield that player have and deal damage equal 200% of player's current Shield to all enemies

      • God’s skill level 3: Gain Shield equal 200% of Max HP, +1000 Thorn for 6 seconds and after 3 seconds, explode 90% of Shield that player have and deal damage equal 500% of player's current Shield to all enemies

    • Mimir’s skill

      • God’s skill level 1: +20 Spell Damage for 5 seconds and deal damage 50 + 50% Spell Damage + 50% Trail Pray to all enemies and inflict Burn for 7 seconds

    • Aegir’s skill

      • God’s skill level 3: +25 Life Steal and +35 Evasion for 5 seconds. Summon 3 Spirit of the dept for 7 seconds that will attack projectile to the nearest enemy for every 0.2 seconds and global range, deal damage 50 + 500% Life Steal. After 7 seconds, the Big Spirit of the dept will detonate to deal damage 1000 + 10000% Life Steal

Menu & UI Update

  • Update Japanese Localization

  • New UI for result scene

  • New main menu UI

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug where player fall out of map

  • Fixed bug where the animation background not working when switch screen

  • Fixed bug where player’s HP doesn't equal 0 when player die

  • Fixed bug where player can’t lock item in shop

  • Fixed a bug where the name text for the Xbox joystick displayed incorrectly

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3048931
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3048932
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link